10 Leslie Knope GIFs That Capture All Your Feelings About Your Pro-Trump Family This Holiday

When you could’ve had Leslie Knope but instead you got Bobby Newport’s terrifying racist cousin.

Having civil conversations about politics has never been easy, but when your family voted for someone who is proposing a Muslim registry and who has a Vice President with a record of fighting against LGBT equality, it feels personal. Whether you’re planning on confronting your family, or trying to lay low, these 10 Leslie Knope GIFs capture the range of terrible emotions you’re going to feel this holiday. And they make you miss Amy Poehler and Parks and Recreation more than ever.



1) When you’re trying to bite your tongue.

But your pro-Trump family insists on talking politics.



2) When you came prepared.

Because you’re not going down without a fight.



3) When you can’t listen to it anymore.

Your conservative uncle just called Hillary Clinton your second least favorite word for a woman.



4) The second after you counter their opinions.

You immediately regret getting involved.



5) But then they quote Bill O’Reilly and you’re back in fighting form.

Your family dinner just got more infuriating than actually watching Fox News.



6) When they say they agree with you about anything.

But it’s just a way to lull you into a false sense of security before they drop another racist, sexist, or homophobic bomb.



7) When they start going after your right to get married or Roe v. Wade.

We all have our breaking points.



8) When you try to figure out how you could possibly be related.

How is that even possible?



9) When you call your friend from the bathroom to rant.

And, as always, your friend is a beautiful rule-breaking moth.



10) When it’s finally over and it’s time to go home.

You just try to forget that you’ll have to do this again next year.