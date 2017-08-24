20 Questions with Bria and Chrissy

We're playing a fun, good ol' fashioned game of #20Questions with our fave LGBT celebs, influencers, and tastemakers to get to know them better! This time, we got to chat with out lesbian YouTubers Bria and Chrissy! We got to know more about one of our fave couples of all time, like what their fave movies are, which TV shows they think are totally overrated, what their go-to karaoke song is, and the age-old questions of whether or not pineapples deserve a place on pizza. The singing YouTube extraordinaires had a lot of fun answers to share!

Click through to check out what answers Bria and Chrissy had for PRIDE's #20Questions game! And make sure to subscribe to Bria and Chrissy's YouTube channel, and follow them on Instagram and Twitter!