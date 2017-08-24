20 Questions with Bria and Chrissy

Bria: Cuddling with kitties and Chrissy to wake up to, going on a hike, and then jumping in a car to take an adventure. We love road trips and seeing the world. And then cuddling up with the girlfriend and doing it all over again the next day.
Chrissy: My perfect day would be waking up next to my darling Bria, cuddling with her, and then going on a horseback riding adventure for the day. After that, going on a wonderful hike, a good soak in a hot spring, and then spending the evening with her and our love.
Subscribe to Bria and Chrissy's YouTube channel, and follow them on Instagram and Twitter!
READER COMMENTS (
)