13 most anticipated LGBTQ+ TV shows coming this fall

Fall is here and its bringing back your favorite shows, and introducing new must-see TV!

The Mighty Nein, Wayward, Boots
Prime Video, Netflix
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoSeptember 23 2025 / 6:00 AM
Fall is here, and you know what that means: our favorite shows are back, and a fresh batch of new obsessions is dropping too. From cult dramas and animated adventures to campy chaos and supernatural apocalypses, there’s no shortage of must-see TV. Here’s everything queer coming this season—and where to watch.

Wayward - September 25

Wayward - September 25

Wayward

Netfflix

Cults, queerness, and the troubled teen industry collide in this new limited series from Mae Martin. Martin plays a trans police officer who moves to an idyllic small town with his pregnant wife (Sarah Gadon). The town is home to a local teen academy run by Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette). Meanwhile, best friends Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) find themselves caught up in the web of Tall Pines Academy.

Where to watch: Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix

The latest season of Ryan Murphy’s controversial and massively popular Monster series takes on the story of infamous killer Ed Gein. Set in 1950s rural Wisconsin, Gein (Charlie Hunnam) appears to be a gentle and reclusive farmer, but his home hides unspeakable horrors. His crimes would go on to inspire some of the most famous Hollywood villains, including Norman Bates, Leatherface, and Buffalo Bill.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (season 2) - October 7

The Boulet Brothers\u2019 Dragula: Titans (season 2) - October 7

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Shudder

The Boulet Brothers are ready to say “hello, uglies” to a new drag titan! This time, 14 returning drag artists head back into the laboratory to compete in a series of challenges that will test their drag artistry, performance skills, and ability to face down their fears. It’s guaranteed to be a ghoul time!

Where to watch: AMC+ and Shudder

Boots - October 9

Boots - October 9

Boots

Netflix

Set in the era of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, this series follows closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they enlist in the Marines. The show follows their journey of self-discovery while going through the hells of boot camp.

Where to watch: Netflix

DMV - October 13

DMV - October 13

DMV

CBS

We love a workplace comedy, and a DMV is the perfect setting for coworker shenanigans and hilarity. Best of all, this film stars nonbinary star Molly Kearney, fresh off their time on SNL.

Where to watch: CBS

Loot (season 3) - October 15

Loot (season 3) - October 15

Loot (season 3)

Apple TV+

Season three of this hilarious and heartwarming series picks up with Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) — fresh off an $87 billion divorce settlement (talk about loot) and dealing with the aftermath of betrayal by Grace (Ana Gasteyer). She’s still surrounded by her delightfully chaotic coterie of associates, including Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), Arthur (Nat Faxon), Howard (Ron Funches), and Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy - October 26

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy - October 26

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Peacock

Ed Gein isn’t the only infamous killer getting the limited series treatment — John Wayne Gacy’s (Michael Chernus) story is also coming to our screens this fall. This series will depict both the crimes Gacy committed (the part-time clown killed 33 young men and boys) and highlight the systemic issues and social prejudices that allowed him to continue his reign of terror for years.

Where to watch: Peacock

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order - October  26

Anne Rice\u2019s Talamasca: The Secret Order - October 26

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

AMC

The adaptation of Anne Rice’s supernatural world expands with this new spin off of the Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire. This time the series focuses on Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton), about to graduate from law school who is recruited into the Talamasca, a secret order tracking and containing supernatural beings.

Where to watch: AMC

Selling Sunset (season 9) - October 29

Selling Sunset (season 9) - October 29

Selling Sunset (season 9)

Netflix

Our favorite soapy real estate series is back! The crew at the Oppenheim Group is back to sell houses and stir up drama! Leading the cast, of course, is breakout star Chrishell Stause, who is joined by returning agents Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alaina Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Bre Tiesi, along with newcomer Sandra Vergara.

Where to watch: Netflix

I Love LA - November 2

I Love LA - November 2

I Love LA

HBO

Forever-fave Rachel Sennott not only stars but also created and wrote the highly anticipated comedy series. The show is set in LA and follows a group of friends who have reunited after time apart, navigating how the time away has changed them and the dynamics of their relationships.

Where to watch: HBO

Palm Royale (season 2) - November 12

Palm Royale (season 2) - November 12

Palm Royale (season 2)

Apple TV+

We’ve missed Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig) so much and are excited to be caught up in her lush and camp world again. Season two sees her pushed out of her place in Palm Beach's elite society after her public meltdown. But that’s not going to stop her from plotting her big return—and learning some uncovered truths about other powerful people along the way.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

The Mighty Nein - November 19

The Mighty Nein - November 19

The Mighty Nein

Prime Video

The world of Critical Role grows with this new spin-off, which focuses on a new group of misfit adventurers on a fresh campaign. While we don’t know the characters yet, it’s a fair bet that there will be queerness to be found everywhere.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Stranger Things (season 5, part 1) - November 26

Stranger Things (season 5, part 1) - November 26

Stranger Things

Netflix

It’s the beginning of the end, as the fifth and final season of Stranger Things kicks off this fall. Hawkins, Indiana, is in rough shape after the events of Season Four, and the town is under military quarantine. But our favorite crew of misfits — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) — will have to come back together to hunt down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Where to watch: Netflix

