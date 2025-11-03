Halloween is usually considered an incredibly gay holiday, but this year was for the sapphics!

Not only did Megan Thee Stallion wow us yet again with her elaborate — and sexy — anime cosplay, but she gave every queer woman what she’s been craving: a hot sapphic moment on the dance floor.

Megan went all out this year and didn’t just wear one impressive costume but three. She dressed as Chōsō from the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen, as Drolta, the Nubian spell-casting vampire from the Castlevania animated series, and in a white dress with a silver streak in her hair that looked like an homage to the Bride of Frankenstein. Move over, Heidi Klum, Megan is the new queen of Halloween!

But it was her appearance at her annual Hottieween party where she danced with another woman that had sapphics in a chokehold. Not only was she dressed in a white dress with sexy cutouts and silver streaks in her hair, but she’s also going viral after multiple videos showing her getting up close and personal with other women have surfaced online. In one video, a woman is seen grinding and twerking on Megan, while the “Lover Girl” singer looks mesmerized before caressing the woman’s butt.