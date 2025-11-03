The 10 sexiest daddies alive, according to the internet

As we head into the end of the year 2025, it’s a time to reflect on the things that matter most. What brought us joy? What challenges did we face? How did we make the world a better place? But most importantly, who are the hottest living daddies?
Thankfully, the good folks of @archivedilfs, as they do every year, are at it again—doing the work, doing the science, and doing the gay internet a solid. They created the list, collected the votes, and crunched the numbers, and the results are in. Here are the top 10 sexiest daddies, according to the internet, in ascending order, of course.
10. Sebastian StanSebastian Stan snagged the number 10 spot! From super superhero era to daddy era, that is a trajectory we can get behind
9. Tom Hiddleston
He’s a bisexual god on the big screen and the number 9 daddy of the year on the internet. Not too bad, Tom Hiddleston.
8. Gerard Way
That an emo daddy made this list this year makes so much sense. My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way is number 8.
7. Hugh Dancy
Yeah, we’re not over Hannibal either. Actor Hugh Dancy is number 7.
6. David Corenswet
It’s a bird, it's a plane, it's a... daddy? OK, we might be stretching the definition here a bit, but, you know what, David Corenswet is such a hunk, he belongs on any list
5. Oscar Isaac
OK, now we’re talking! Oscar Isaac is absolutely daddy. Last year, he was number 2 on the list, but 5 is still a highly respectable spot!
4. David Tennant
Both a daddy and an excellent dad, we love that David Tennant keeps making the list. The time lord moved back one slot from 3 to 4 this year, but really, who’s counting?
3. Jensen Ackles
Supernaturally hot, Jensen Ackles earned his top spot. The Boys actor leapt from number 8 to number 3, and we love to see it.
2. Mads Mikkelsen
Mads Mikkelsen is climbing the charts; last year, he was the number 4 DILF, and now he’s just short of the crown. Will 2026 be his year?
1. Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal remains unbeatable. The Strange Way of Life star held onto his spot for another year. Yes, daddy!
Looking at this list, you may be wondering how the folks at @archivedilfs created it, and thankfully, they shared the methodology.
"All the top DILFs 2025 names rankings are from nearly 35,000 votes cast between October 1st and 17th. The names outside the top 100 ranked by Google Forms were counted and ranked using Python," they shared on X. "Voting was limited to one vote by email and voters could choose more than one DILF," they also shared.
They also shared the complete list of 214 nominees along with their vote counts, which is how we know there were some surprising results. For instance, Jonathan Bailey landed the 25th spot with 2,429 votes. Colman Domingo fell just out of the top 25, earning the 28th spot with 2,238 votes. Alexander Skarsgård was 31 (though we would be shocked not to see him shoot up the list next year after *Pillion drops), Idris Elba was number 32, Andrew Scott got 41, Luke Evans was a shocking 172, and our mega crush this year, Tramell Tillman, landed at 214 (but let him cook, his time is coming!).
But most shocking of all, two names didn't make the list at all: