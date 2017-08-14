In the Wake of Charlottesville, Lauren Jauregui & Zendaya Urge Young People to Be Vocal

We should all take a page out of Lauren and Zendaya's book.

This past weekend, actress Zendaya spoke out against the incited violence and hate we've recently been witnessing in Charlottesville, Virginia after winning the Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer Movie Actress.

Exactly what needs to be said when you have an amazing opportunity. We love you @Zendaya #TeenChoice, Thank you. pic.twitter.com/VtvK9X6fUH — mariana xx | #AUG25 (@trustnorminah) August 14, 2017

"Right now I want to talk to all of the young people in the audience," she told the crowd at Sunday's awards ceremony. "I need you to be educated I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention." She continued:

"I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice, and it is okay to use it when you see something bad happen. You are the future leaders of the world. You are the future presidents, the future senators. You guys are the ones that are going to make this world better. You are the future. So take that very, very seriously all right?"

Sharing her sentiments was Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, a fellow award winner during the night's festivities.

"In light of recent events, for all those young ones at home, no matter who you are or where you are from, you are beautiful and important. Keep spreading love and positivity," said Jauregui during her acceptance speech.

The mutual grief of recent tragic events, and call to arms against white supremacy was echoed by other celebrities and public figures during the award show's duration. Hopefully these messages are inspiring people further to not sit quietly, but instead stand against the amount of hate and violence that we have seen develop under the Trump administration.