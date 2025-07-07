Indian Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier may have just been named the captains of the WNBA All Stars, but there are plenty of queer players set to take the court right along side them.
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, who just seemed to hard-launched her relationship with Azzi Fudd, is one of the ten All-Star starters, as is queer New York Liberty player Breanna Stewart.
For those who are newbies to the WNBA fandom, the All-Star Game is an annual exhibition basketball game featuring the league's top players, split into two teams representing the best players from the Eastern and Western conferences.
The ten starting players are picked by fans voting through internet ballots, while the remaining reserve players are selected by head coaches and even media personalities.
This year, the WNBA is more queer than ever, with 40 sapphic players in the league. But which LGBTQ+ players made the cut and will be showing off their skills at the All-Star Game?
Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)
Dallas Wings player Paige Bueckers.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Paige Bueckers was a star at UConn and is now one of the top players in her rookie year with the Dallas Wings. So far, she’s ranked 11th in the league and 6th in assists, and is only the sixth No. 1 draft pick to ever make it on the starting lineup with the All-Star Game. Bueckers captured the imaginations of WNBA fans everywhere for her incredible on-court abilities as a point guard, and also for her long-lasting friendship with UConn star Azzi Fudd, who recently teased fans with their girlfriend status by posting a photo of her cell phone case that read, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”
Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)
New York Liberty player Breanna Stewart.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Breanna Stewart, a former UConn basketball star like Bueckers, is now a star forward on the New York Liberty. If she manages to take home the trophy this year, Stewart will become a three-time WNBA Champion. Stewart is married to former WNBA player Marta Xargay. The two met while playing basketball in Russia, and share two children together who were both born via surrogacy.
Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)
Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
Alyssa Thomas is currently in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury after previously playing for the Connecticut Sun. This marks her fourth consecutive season as an All-Star. She leads the rank in assists this season, and is second on the Mercury in scoring and rebounding. She is also the league’s career triple-doubles leader. When she's not winning on the court, she is winning at life and love with her fiancé, fellow WNBA star DeWanna Bonner, who was her teammate on the Sun since 2023.
Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)
Minnesota Lynx player Courtney Williams
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
This season marks Courtney Williams, of the Minnesota Lynx’s second time being named an All-Star. The star guard previously made her All-Star debut in 2021. She earned her spot by helping Minnesota to the league’s best record, 16-2. Last year, Williams proposed to her fiancé, N'Shya, in a grand romantic gesture. Love and Basketball, we love to see it!