Now, the couple has teamed up with PETA for a new campaign sharing how their adopted dog has improved their lives and encouraging others to adopt pets as well.

The soccer players star in a new video where they tell the story of how they adopted their dog, Bobbi. In the video, Heath reveals that Bobbi started as a foster dog for the couple, but they couldn't imagine giving her up and ended up adopting her permanently.

"She has changed my life," Heath says. "She has given me so much more than we could have ever imagined. It's really cool to have an extra heartbeat in the house."

Press spoke with PRIDE about the campaign, their dog, and her and Heath's plans for their family and the future.

Jen Rosenstein for PeTA PRIDE: Where does adopting a foster dog rank on your list of Gayest Accomplishments? Christen Press: [Laugh] I don't know. I think you have to tell me. We were not planning to foster or to adopt. And it all just happened to us in the loveliest of ways. We were very proud DINKs. I think some people think you can still say double income, no kids with a dog, but I don't. The dog is definitely a large-budget item in our lives now. But yeah, we're loving being young dog parents. How has adopting a dog changed your life? A lot of the reason that I wanted to try fostering in the first place was just because Tobin and I are very work-oriented people. And I think being athletes, you don't really know another way other than giving your whole self to your career. And as we enter the last phase of our playing career and, like, start to transition to the next phase, I wanted, honestly, to remind Tobin that there are other things in life other than work that can be quite lovely and nourishing. And I think that without kind of disrupting the cycle that we're in of like work, work, work between playing and running our business, I needed to disrupt that cycle to just remind us both that there are a lot of ways to have a full and lovely life. How did Bobbi go from being a foster to a permanent adoption? I was thinking I'm going to adopt a dog that's not the normal type of dog that Tobin and I have talked about. I'm going to foster a dog that's outside of the norm of what we've talked about that we would have for a dog. Because then it'll be easier to foster, and we'll find a great home, and it'll be so great. And then we'll have reminded ourselves that we care for things and love things and talk about family planning and all that. And then within three days, I said to Tobin, Oh, we have to take Bob, whose name was Bingo. Bingo is her foster name. We have to take her to Puppy Yoga so she gets adopted. And Tobin was like, "My dog is not going to an adoption yoga session." I was like, well, I guess we've changed our tune here! Honestly, I wish Tobin was on the phone because she would tell you like Bob has already changed her life. And she started saying that, like on day four, which I thought was quite comical to be honest. But I think it was just such a big shift for us because our job can be so selfish. It can be like, "I have to eat. I have to sleep. I have to travel. I miss my friend's weddings." Like, just this all-encompassing dedication to your craft. That it's been a really, really big shift for us to say, you know, "We have to come home, take care of the dog. We got to rewrite our schedules. We have to change our lives." And I think we had seen that as like responsibility… [and hadn't thought about] like the joy of coming home to your dog. Like leaving the party early and coming home to just be home with your pup. I think we had seen that only as something that we didn't want. And with Bob, we realized it was such an important part of life to be able to choose to make sacrifices to take care of something else. And it's been a really, really beautiful addition to our life and family.