Ellen Pompeo Showed Everyone How to Be an Ally & the Internet Loved It

By Raffy Ermac
November 20 2018 6:28 PM EST

During a roundtable discussion for Porter Magazine's Women in Television issue, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo took the time to call out the lack of diversity in the fashion publication's production team.

"This day has been incredible, and there’s a ton of women in the room, but I don’t see enough color," Pompeo (who was joined in the roundtable by Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, Being Mary Jane's Gabrielle Union, and American Horror Story's Emma Roberts) said, noting the lack of women of color in the room during filming. "And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today."

She continued: 

"As caucasian people, it’s our job, it’s our task, it’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into. It’s our job because we created the problem."

Pompeo's act of allyship was very much appreciated by activists and audiences, and the internet took notice:

Watch the full Porter Women in Television roundtable in the video below.

