Ellen Pompeo Showed Everyone How to Be an Ally & the Internet Loved It

During a roundtable discussion for Porter Magazine's Women in Television issue, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo took the time to call out the lack of diversity in the fashion publication's production team.

"This day has been incredible, and there’s a ton of women in the room, but I don’t see enough color," Pompeo (who was joined in the roundtable by Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, Being Mary Jane's Gabrielle Union, and American Horror Story's Emma Roberts) said, noting the lack of women of color in the room during filming. "And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today."

She continued:

"As caucasian people, it’s our job, it’s our task, it’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into. It’s our job because we created the problem."

Pompeo's act of allyship was very much appreciated by activists and audiences, and the internet took notice:

Gina Rodriguez and Gabrielle Union's faces here when Ellen Pompeo names a lack of diversity in the room is just giving me life pic.twitter.com/fYomEkRcEk — Gordon (@gordoni_) November 20, 2018

The entire video HOOOOOBOY. When it got to 21 mins I lost it w @EllenPompeo then w @itsgabrielleu saying she started her production company in @HereIsGina’s footsteps. The realest convo of how much code-switching we gotta do to work in this industry. https://t.co/piBziHA2HZ — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) November 20, 2018

This is now an Ellen Pompeo stan account.



(For two hours...)pic.twitter.com/fPWbEbEbzf — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) November 19, 2018

1) White people sometimes ask me how they can be an ally. @EllenPompeo puts on a master class in how to be one.



2) @itsgabrielleu’s facial expressions are a whole ass mood.



pic.twitter.com/niEQfPPdMI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2018

Very much here for Ellen Pompeo drooping truth bombs (and Gabrielle Union’s reaction is priceless). pic.twitter.com/fJcmfh84u2 — Amon Warmann (@awarmann) November 19, 2018

“Because we created the problem” pic.twitter.com/F6btzTZZQD — Farda Kenchii (@eltio_89) November 20, 2018

Ally. A person, group, or nation that is associated with another or others for some common cause or purpose.



E.g. Ellen Pompeo https://t.co/3m3FO1ibb6 https://t.co/mncdSd8sVm — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 20, 2018

How does one give a standing ovation on Twitter? I need to do that right now. @EllenPompeo you are SO on point. #MorningBlend10 https://t.co/1o1iO5KeGF — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) November 20, 2018

I knew Ellen Pompeo was a savage when she told that Fox News lady “bitch meet me outside. I’m not being nice today” I just couldn’t believe. She says WHATEVER — ken (@KennedyAmari) November 20, 2018

Ellen Pompeo gives a masterclass how to be an ally -- and calls out the very set they're on as part of the problem. Watch the entire last 8 minutes. https://t.co/bGCvctIHV5 — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) November 19, 2018

Man look, i’ll just go ahead and stan Ellen Pompeo for the next 10 mins cos THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT https://t.co/50DYbEDRu4 — Andrien PAX Unplugged (@EscoBlades) November 20, 2018

I love Ellen Pompeo so much. She normalizes the idea of diversity for other white people who don’t understand it. Instead of acting like she should be praised for it, she recognizes that it is NORMAL to want and have diversity and representation. https://t.co/hMVEa1D5Qg — sai (@Saisailu97) November 20, 2018

My Twitter has been an Ellen Pompeo stan account ever since she tweeted this to Laura Ingraham. https://t.co/9oEEJOOfNX — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 20, 2018

Watch the full Porter Women in Television roundtable in the video below.