Angelica Ross Schools Cody Fern on the Police & Institutional Racism

American Horror Story stars Angelica Ross and Cody Fern went live on Instagram to discuss the state of our country, and clips from the video have now gone viral.

As a Black, transgender activist, Ross broke down why she says "F*ck the police" and shares some of the history behind the institution.

"Here's a conspiracy theory I would love all your followers to understand," she explains in the viral clip from the hour-and-forty-five minute conversation. "When I say 'F*ck the police,' I mean that sh*t. Some people are like 'Well, my cousin so and so, they're a police officer and they're a great person.' Listen, great on them, encourage them to find a new career."

She continues:

"Please understand history and know that the police force was only created once the slaves were freed and they needed to protect white people and white property. For the longest time white people have not been scared of us getting freedom, they've been scared of us wanting revenge on 400 years of all this stuff. So you've got these thin-skinned racist folks behind the badge. And they've always been behind the badge. And you've had the KKK behind the badge. So when you've got some young Black boy dreaming about one day becoming a cop and getting into the system and changing the system, we have got to educate our people more to understand what a system is. So I understand. It sounds nice that you want to get in there and do different and change things, but this is a system sweetie. It was made before you were here and it will continue to go on long well after you are gone so as much as you want to be in the police force and do these things, you can see how many of these 'good' cops are calling out the bad ones."

Protests have formed around the world to demand justice George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and other Black people who lost their lives at the hands of police violence.

Many celebrities, like Ross and Fern, are using their platforms to call for an end to police brutality, support #BlackLivesMatter, and are showing firsthand the power of protests.

Watch Ross and Fern's full chat below.