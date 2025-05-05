Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo join forces for a biblical showdown

After a fantastic run as the Emcee in Cabaret , Adam Lambert has his sights set back on the stage to star opposite the iconic Cynthia Erivo in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Lambert’s casting as Judas opposite Erivo’s Jesus on May 5. According to the press release, this production of Jesus Christ Superstar brings the “much-loved, iconic musical back to its roots” as the “latest installment in the Hollywood Bowl’s tradition of producing and presenting a staged Broadway musical.”

“For many Angelenos and concertgoers, the Hollywood Bowl is the premier summer destination for live music,” LA Philharmonic President and CEO Kim Noltemy said of the upcoming show. “Each season, the LA Phil presents world-class artists in a truly one-of-a-kind setting, and this year is no exception.”

Although Lambert will have the role for all performances from August 1-3, and we can't wait to see what he does with Judas. Following his stint on American Idol, where he came in second, he became the front man for Queen prior to his role as the Emcee in Cabaret, which marked his first time leading a role on Broadway.

Commenting on Lambert’s casting, Noltemy said, “We’re especially thrilled to welcome Adam Lambert to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar and look forward to sharing this bold, fresh interpretation of a legendary musical, returning to its rock roots, with our audiences.”