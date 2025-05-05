Search form

Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo join forces for a biblical showdown

Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo join forces for a biblical showdown

Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo join forces for a biblical showdown
Courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic

Adam Lambert to play Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar

After stealing the show in Cabaret, Lambert’s next act might be his most electric yet.

@andrewjstillman

After a fantastic run as the Emcee in Cabaret, Adam Lambert has his sights set back on the stage to star opposite the iconic Cynthia Erivo in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Lambert’s casting as Judas opposite Erivo’s Jesus on May 5. According to the press release, this production of Jesus Christ Superstar brings the “much-loved, iconic musical back to its roots” as the “latest installment in the Hollywood Bowl’s tradition of producing and presenting a staged Broadway musical.”

“For many Angelenos and concertgoers, the Hollywood Bowl is the premier summer destination for live music,” LA Philharmonic President and CEO Kim Noltemy said of the upcoming show. “Each season, the LA Phil presents world-class artists in a truly one-of-a-kind setting, and this year is no exception.”

Although Lambert will have the role for all performances from August 1-3, and we can't wait to see what he does with Judas. Following his stint on American Idol, where he came in second, he became the front man for Queen prior to his role as the Emcee in Cabaret, which marked his first time leading a role on Broadway.

Commenting on Lambert’s casting, Noltemy said, “We’re especially thrilled to welcome Adam Lambert to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar and look forward to sharing this bold, fresh interpretation of a legendary musical, returning to its rock roots, with our audiences.”

Both Lambert and Erivo also have ties to Wicked. While Erivo took on the iconic lead role as Elphaba in the movie adaptations, Lambert traveled as part of the ensemble in the first National Tour of Wicked and then joined the Los Angeles Company of Wicked from 2005-08.

This is also not the first time that Jesus Christ Superstar will hit the Hollywood Bowl, which initially premiered there in 1971. While fans can still expect the familiar lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production is part of the vision for Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo, who both directed and choreographed this version. Additionally, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus conducts and musically directs the philharmonic.

Concertgoers can start purchasing tickets to single performances of any LA Philharmonic-presented show at the Hollywood Bowl over the summer, including this one, starting on May 6 at 10 am. You can also purchase season tickets through the Hollywood Bowl.

EntertainmentCelebrities
american idolbroadway musicalcabaretcynthia erivohollywood bowljesus christ superstarwickedadam lambert
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

51 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

18 old Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

bisexual male characters: TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

​35 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio