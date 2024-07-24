Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho team up for 'Cabaret' and make it even more queer

The iconic Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Cabaret at the Kit Katis about to have a queer makeover, and we cannot wait to see the new stars light up the stage.

This fall, Grammy Award nominee and frontman for Queen, Adam Lambert will make his Broadway debut as the Emcee, while Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls) will also make her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles.

Could this be any more gay?

No, this is peak gay.

According to a press release on the show, Lambert and Cravalho will begin their performances on Monday, September 16, 2024, and play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025. They’ll pick up from where Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Gayle Rankin (Glow) leave off on September 14.

See on Instagram “Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” said Lambert in a statement. “With this production of Cabaret, it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut. The themes of this show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely.” Cravalho made her own statement, saying, “I’m thrilled to join the long line of talented women who have taken on the iconic ‘Sally Bowles...’ To join a show with so much history means it’s quite literally an honor to get my butt kicked each week. Mahalo palena ‘ole family, I wouldn’t be making this debut without you.”