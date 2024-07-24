Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho team up for 'Cabaret' and make it even more queer

The iconic Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Cabaret at the Kit Katis about to have a queer makeover, and we cannot wait to see the new stars light up the stage.
This fall, Grammy Award nominee and frontman for Queen, Adam Lambert will make his Broadway debut as the Emcee, while Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Mean Girls) will also make her Broadway debut as Sally Bowles.
Could this be any more gay?
No, this is peak gay.
According to a press release on the show, Lambert and Cravalho will begin their performances on Monday, September 16, 2024, and play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 30, 2025. They’ll pick up from where Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Gayle Rankin (Glow) leave off on September 14.
“Growing up on the musical theater stage, it was always a childhood dream to perform on Broadway,” said Lambert in a statement. “With this production of Cabaret, it finally felt like the right time to accept an invitation to make my debut. The themes of this show have always resonated with me and given the current sociopolitical climate the world is in, feel eerily timely.”
Cravalho made her own statement, saying, “I’m thrilled to join the long line of talented women who have taken on the iconic ‘Sally Bowles...’ To join a show with so much history means it’s quite literally an honor to get my butt kicked each week. Mahalo palena ‘ole family, I wouldn’t be making this debut without you.”
This production of Cabaret also invites you to experience the “groundbreaking musical like never before,” with the denizens of the Kit Kat Club creating a special sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theater, where “artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.”
Directed by Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Frecknall with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the show is based on a book by Joe Masteroff and the play by John Van Druten, with stories by Christopher Isherwood.
For more information and to purchase tickets for yourself, visit the Kit Kat Club.