Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' this summer & MAGA is apoplectic

God is a woman — a Sapphic woman.

Cynthia Erivo is temporarily hanging up her broomstick and picking up the cross as she prepares for her new role — Jesus Christ.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Wicked star would be stepping into the unfashionable sandals of the Christian Messiah himself in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

"Just a little busy this Summer," she wrote in her Instagram stories after the news broke. "Can’t wait!!"

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera reimagining the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas, delving into the fame, doubts, and betrayals with the help of song. It was first produced in 1971 and has sparked plenty of accusations of blasphemy over the years from religious groups.

MAGA is already fully stepping up to the plate to reenact the same tired, ignorant protests here based purely on Erivo’s casting. But fans who know the talent she’s bringing to the stage are ready to shove them aside and vie for seats at this limited engagement.

"Just gonna pull up a chair with some popcorn and wait for the inevitable MAGA meltdown"

"Before the discourse starts because I know it’s inevitable: Yea, this is a rock opera musical loosely based the Passion. It’s been out since the 70s. Yes, the role of Jesus has been portrayed by Black actors. Yes, the role of Jesus has been portrayed by female actors."

"smth abt jesus being a black sapphic woman… im so excited for this omg"

"It's an unserious campy musical for 3 nights not a biopic, stay out of theater business."

"jesus stans getting brave in the quotes when cynthia easily outsings"

"Cynthia being Jesus Christ and Ariana being God"

"You know who also defied gravity?"

As predicted the news spurred full MAGA hysteria. Here's sampling of how they reacted, which was of course, very gross, very racist, and homophobic.

"Hollywood is making fun of us now. A black, female Jesus? That's too much and it's ugly. I have seen very few things more ridiculous than this and there will be fools who like and support this decision. Cynthia Erivo playing Jesus Christ is a disgrace."

"#spirtualwarfare at its finest! We must stop giving our hard earned money to these people! Love y'all"

"Cynthia Erivo has been cast Jesus in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’. I completely missed the part in the Bible when Jesus became a lesbian woman. Oh well, guess this is another one I don’t need to see. Does Broadway wanna hurry up and ruin Hamilton too?"

Yep, literally no surprises here. Moving on. Queer fans on the other hand were embracing joy at the news.

The remainder of the cast has yet to be announced, but fans are already eagerly awaiting news on who will be stepping into the role of Judas.

For those lucky enough to be in or around Los Angeles, performances of Jesus Christ Superstar will take place at the Hollywood Bowl from August 1-3, 2025.

