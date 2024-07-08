Scroll To Top
Britney Spears swearing off men forever is such a mood

Britney Spears
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer has sparked rumors she split with her most recent boyfriend.

rachelkiley

Britney Spears is DONE with men!!!

The Princess of Pop made the bold declaration on Instagram Sunday, leading to speculation that she's officially called it quits with her most recent beau, Paul Richard Soliz.

"Single as fuck !!!" she wrote. "I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!"

The same day, Spears called Soliz out in her Instagram Stories, questioning why he allegedly rolled down the window on her side of the car when they were being followed by paparazzi.

"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" she asked, sharing the photo that was captured at the time.

Spears' on-again-off-again relationship with Soliz has prompted concern among fans in recent months, particularly after paramedics were called following an alleged physical altercation between the two in May.

Whether they've really called it quits this time or not remains to be seen, but people are finding her Instagram post swearing off men both inspirational and relatable.

Unfortunately for the enthused, Spears did end up deleting her caption, though the original Instagram post remains.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

