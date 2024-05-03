Scroll To Top
Britney Spears posts fiery update on who's behind the paramedics 'illegally' showing up at her door

Britney Spears ankle injury
Can this poor woman ever just get a break?

We are re-entering the era of “Leave Britney alone,” and this time, Ms. Spears is at the helm of her advocacy.

It doesn’t take much digging to know that Spears has become more vocal about the behind-the-scenes tea in her life, both on Instagram and through her bombshell tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

Earlier this week, the DailyMail reported that Spears had sparked another “mental health crisis” concern after photos emerged of her leaving the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard. The report also mentioned a since-deleted Instagram post from Spears’ account that claimed the images were not actually her.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that,” she wrote.

Spears returned to Instagram to set the record straight, saying, “Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!”

She then returned to her more cryptic self at the end of the post, saying, “I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS… I need an espresso. !!! PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy.”

She also addressed the ankle situation, saying, “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace [peace emoji.]”

A follow-up post included videos of the twisted ankle where she said she had “tried to do a leap in the living room at the Cheateau and I fell and embarrassed myself and that’s it.”

She also reiterated that the paramedics had shown up “illegally” and caused a “huge scene” that was “unnecessary” because “all I needed was ice.”

In the video's caption, she came in hard for her mom, saying, “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it [thumbs up emoji][shrugemoji] !!!”

She concluded the carousel post with an image of a man and his dog, saying, “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

Who this “Mathew” is, we don’t really know yet, but he is not Paul Richard Soliz, who’s been rumored to be the cause of the sprained ankle after an alleged argument with the two. Soliz is Spears’ first relationship since divorcing Sam Asghari, which has officially settled.

Celebrities
britney spears anklebritney spears divorcebritney spears mental healthchateau marmontinstagrammental healthsam asgharibritney spearsBritney Spears
Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

