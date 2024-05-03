We are re-entering the era of “Leave Britney alone,” and this time, Ms. Spears is at the helm of her advocacy.

It doesn’t take much digging to know that Spears has become more vocal about the behind-the-scenes tea in her life, both on Instagram and through her bombshell tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me.

Earlier this week, the DailyMail reported that Spears had sparked another “mental health crisis” concern after photos emerged of her leaving the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard. The report also mentioned a since-deleted Instagram post from Spears’ account that claimed the images were not actually her.

“Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that,” she wrote.

Spears returned to Instagram to set the record straight, saying, “Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!”

See on Instagram She then returned to her more cryptic self at the end of the post, saying, “I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS… I need an espresso. !!! PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy.” She also addressed the ankle situation, saying, “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace [peace emoji.]” A follow-up post included videos of the twisted ankle where she said she had “tried to do a leap in the living room at the Cheateau and I fell and embarrassed myself and that’s it.”