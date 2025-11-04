Skip to content
Watching Zohran Mamdani ask a DJ to play Kim Petras will restore your faith in politics

We love to see it!

Zohran Mamdani and Kim Petras

From left: Zohran Mamdani and Kim Petras.

Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker
November 04 2025 / 3:50 PM
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is once again proving why he has so many LGBTQ+ fans.

The Democratic nominee is currently going viral after being caught on video asking a DJ to play trans pop star Kim Petras’ music.

When someone off-screen tells him that the DJ doesn’t “have any Kim Petras,” Mamdani is good-natured and laughs it off.

Having a progressive candidate appreciate a queer musician is especially gratifying at a time when Republicans like Donald Trump are constantly trying to co-opt gay culture for conservatives by playing music like the Village People at his rallies.

This exchange is just the latest time that the mayoral hopeful has shown that he’s a fierce LGBTQ+ ally who knows how to appreciate queer pop culture.

On Halloween, Mamdani stopped by the LGBTQ+ bar Papi Juice around 1 a.m., where he stepped up to the DJ booth and thanked the Brooklyn QTPOC art collective "for creating a space for queer and trans New Yorkers."

And then made it clear that he understands why queer joy is so important to the community. "In a city where so much is about struggle, it's so important to have a space for joy," Mamdani said.

The election is currently going on in New York City, and the polls will close at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch Now: Pride Today
