Heated Rivalry show vs the book: every major change explained (so far)

Fans have been waiting for months to see how the Heated Rivalry show would stack up against the books, and good news: it’s an extremely faithful adaptation that doesn’t shy away from the intense yearning, intimacy, and extremely hot and explicit gay sex between the two main characters.

The rivals-to-lovers story follows a year-long romance between closeted gay Canadian player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and closeted bisexual Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov ( Connor Storrie ). The two men first meet when they are gearing up for their rookie year, and they have instant chemistry that translates into years of secret trysts and repressed desire before they start falling for each other.

Despite the adaptation closely following Rachel Reid’s book, even pulling most of the dialogue directly from the novel, there are a few changes from page to screen. Some were made for budgetary reasons, some to condense the timeline, and others likely for clarity, but don’t get us wrong, this is still a loving tribute to the book.

So, for those of you who have yet to read the book (Seriously, what are you doing? Get on that asap!), or if it’s been a while, here are the changes the show made.

Heated Rivarly is currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and Crave in Canada.

Hockey team names Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander Crave Canada When we first meet Shane and Ilya in the book, we learn that Shane is playing for the Montreal Voyageurs and Ilya is on the Boston Bears. The show couldn’t use these names so they had to change them to the Montreal Metros and Boston Raiders.

Ilya Rozanov’s look Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov and Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander¢ Crave Canada In the book, Ilya is described as being much taller than Shane at 6 feet 3 inches tall, but in real life, Storrie is around the same height as Williams. He is also missing Ilya’s signature bear tattoo on his chest — though this was likely changed because the show had to switch up the names of the hockey teams. Despite looking different than he was described in the book, Storrie perfectly embodies the character and after seeing the way he smolders at Shane or how caked up the actor is, fans don’t really seem to mind.

Shane’s apartment building In the book, we learn that Shane purchased an entire apartment building so that he and Ilya can have a private place to hook up. This shows us just how deep Shane has fallen despite refusing to admit it to himself, while Ilya becomes frustrated over the course of the book that he never gets to see inside Shane’s real bedroom. But when the two men meet up at Shane’s apartment in the show, it’s Shane’s actual apartment and not just one he bought specifically for their trysts. It’s a shame that it had to be cut for financial reasons because in the book, this perfectly encapsulates the push and pull Shane feels between wanting Ilya and his fear of getting caught, and shows Ilya’s desire to know more about Shane.

The prologue Crave Canada In the prologue of the book, we get a scene in the future where Ilya and Shane are already hooking up on the regular. This time, they meet up at Shane’s apartment building for a rendezvous that leads to the pair having sex and then continuing the fun in the shower, where they give each other blow jobs. The show starts the timeline when the boys meet for the first time, so although we haven’t gotten this scene so far, that doesn’t mean it won’t show up at some point. The trailer shows a hot and steamy shower scene, so we may get it in a later episode.

Early O scene The first time they have sex in the building Shane bought for them, Shane goes down on Ilya and is so turned on that he manages to have a hands-free orgasm. This scene is changed in the shows so that instead of it happening while going down on Ilya, Shane climaxes while being topped and then teases Shane about it later. In the book, the scene is both hot and hilarious, and gives us a glimpse into how close the two rivals have gotten despite their best efforts not to. After it happens, Ilya laughs at him, and Shane tells him to shut up, “But Ilya laughed harder,” Rachel Reid writes in the book. “He laughed until Hollander joined in, and then they were both holding each other and laughing until they were wiping tears from their eyes.”

Texting Crave Canada The second episode of the show opens with time jumps that span two years, punctuated by Ilya and Shane texting each other, but never shows them meeting up. In the book, the longest they ever go without hooking up is between the Olympics and when they have sex in Las Vegas. This change doesn’t really detract from the story and allows them to be able to condense the book into a six-episode show. Plus, it means we got to see Ilya’s hilarious texts on screen, including some new additions that weren’t in the book.