Brandi Carlile is belting out karaoke again and it's driving lesbian bars wild

Whether it’s showing off her sexy hands or belting out “The Story” on stage while strumming her guitar, Brandi Carlile is constantly driving women wild.

Even straight women start questioning their sexuality when she’s around!

But lately, she’s had sapphics in a chokehold for a whole new reason: karaoke.

Carlile sent queer women into a frenzy when she showed up at The Wildrose Bar, Seattle’s only lesbian bar and the oldest one still standing in the country, and surprised patrons with some impromptu karaoke singing.

The 44-year-old lesbian country singer made everyone’s night when she got on stage and sang Reba McEntire’s “Fancy.”