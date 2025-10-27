Brandi Carlile is belting out karaoke again and it's driving lesbian bars wild

Whether it’s showing off her sexy hands or belting out “The Story” on stage while strumming her guitar, Brandi Carlile is constantly driving women wild.
Even straight women start questioning their sexuality when she’s around!
But lately, she’s had sapphics in a chokehold for a whole new reason: karaoke.
Carlile sent queer women into a frenzy when she showed up at The Wildrose Bar, Seattle’s only lesbian bar and the oldest one still standing in the country, and surprised patrons with some impromptu karaoke singing.
The 44-year-old lesbian country singer made everyone’s night when she got on stage and sang Reba McEntire’s “Fancy.”
@brandicarlile
Celebrating the release of my new album the only way anyone should - singing karaoke in a lesbian bar 😆
The TikTok video capturing the night was posted by Carlile with the caption, “Celebrating the release of my new album with some karaoke at the Wildrose in Seattle.” But whether this is a grassroots way to promote her new album Returning to Myself, or the 11x Grammy winner is just doing it for the love of karaoke, queer women are clearly benefiting.
And this isn’t the only time she’s done this recently. Last month she had queer women’s hearts in a vice when she showed up to Nashville’s lesbian bar, The Lipstick Lounge, and went viral for singing hits like The Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” and Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”
And the queer women in the comments of her newest karaoke performance were clearly just as effected by her sexy singing.
“The ONE week I don’t go to wildrose,” on person commented, while another admitted, “I would have perished.”
Someone else wrote, “Brandi’s karaoke side quests keep popping up in my feed and I love it,” and other women wished they hadn’t missed out of seeing her live.
“I’ll simply pass away if I’m just chillin downtown one day and in walked Brandi. Love this for you all,” one comment read, while another said, “Gosh Brandi…we love you so darn hard in Seattle.”