Dolly Parton's Husband Wants a Threesome with Jennifer Aniston

"I think he can’t even get it out to pee much less get it up for three."

Dolly Parton wasn't the only one excited to work with Jennifer Aniston in the upcoming Netflix movie, Dumplin'.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the country superstar revealed that her husband is more than just a fan of the Friends actress.

"My husband is crazy about her," Parton said of Carl Dean, her partner of over 50 years. "He was more excited that I was gonna do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. I think he kinda fantasizes like a threesome with us.”

The 72-year-old continued over Fallon's shocked screams: "But I’m serious, he does! I think he can’t even get it out to pee much less get it up for three."

Fallon's face as he falls to the floor really says it all.

Parton has six songs on the soundtrack of the Aniston-produced film following Willowdean, a plus-size teenage girl who, in an effort to catch the eye of a boy, enters a local beauty pageant, much to the dismay of her former beauty queen mother (Aniston). RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star Ginger Minj also co-stars in the film as a Dolly Parton impersonating drag queen.

Dumplin' arrives December 7 on Netflix. Watch the trailer in the video below!