Beyoncé & Ed Sheeran's Stage Outfits Ignite Gender Standards Debate

"Men can stand more on their hard work and talent alone while women often have to 10/10 everything."

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran took to the Global Citizen Festival last Sunday to perform their #1 duet, "Perfect," but fans were paying attention to more than just the music.

After images from the show circulated around Twitter, a heated debate sparked over what the two superstars were wearing on stage. Beyoncé dons an intricately beautiful (and most surely expensive) pink gown while Sheeran sports a simple t-shirt (with a long-sleeve shirt underneath) and jeans.

Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyoncé really boils my piss pic.twitter.com/Q6XqgTFuvQ — shon faye. (@shonfaye) December 4, 2018

The debate is one that has hovered over the pop music world for years. While women pop stars are expected to have elaborate looks and/or several costume changes during their shows, men are free to perform in the most basic of outfits, sometimes just sweatpants and a tank top—or even shirtless.

It begs the question: is there a double standard for our entertainers?

Twitter obsessed over the question:

This photo is v v v v representative of what we expect from men and women at the top of their game, isn't it? https://t.co/cfeLw8n1aI — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) December 4, 2018

I get this.

Even tho I appreciate good musicians in normal clothes the double standard is ridiculous... what is expected of female vs male artists. https://t.co/xLEcNXVuX7 — Fat in Public (@garlicmeg) December 4, 2018

People who are saying Bey's style is her style and Ed's is his r naive to think industry expectations didn't have any bearing in their deliberate early image formation.

Bottom line- men can stand more on their hard work and talent alone while women often have to 10/10 everything. — Fat in Public (@garlicmeg) December 4, 2018

It is OK to dress like this, it is OK to wear simple, loose fitting, casual clothing with trainers. If you attack NT folks for wearing clothes like this, then you attack us on the spectrum for wearing clothes like this. https://t.co/L9KqAmaPao — Ian Winter (@SimplyTheBT) December 4, 2018

yes, i too go to concerts for the singer's outfits https://t.co/VGmyYJGpQz — the kid (@SirHotLaps) December 4, 2018

let him wear whatever he wants. He’s not doing anyone any harm. https://t.co/XTU1bbdJ8M — Naomigalloway (@mattebitch) December 4, 2018

I also believe women should be able to dress down and not get any grief from any man or women! A lot of people are assuming I don’t get that but I do! But I believe both genders should be able to wear whatever the hell they like — Naomigalloway (@mattebitch) December 4, 2018

Hey everyone, not to worry I fixed it. You can sleep easy #EdSheeran #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/m5Qi2VWxFp — Dave Hannan (@DrSausageThumb) December 4, 2018

