Kathryn Hahn Can't Stop Staring at Rachel Weisz and Neither Can You

Get it together, girl.

While it’s important not to fall into stereotypes, it’s true that there is one thing all queer women have in common — a deep, unearthly love for Rachel Weisz.

Whether you fell for her in The Favourite, discovered her in Disobedience, or, more likely, have been stanning since The Mummy, Weisz is the universal language we all speak. And actually, you really don’t even have to be queer to agree with that.

Which is undoubtedly why this amazing video of Kathryn Hahn staring in amazement at Weisz has gone viral.

The clips may be edited for dramatic effect, the score from Carol may have been added in post, but the rapt attention is real.

kathryn hahn being absolutely smitten by rachel weisz while the carol opening score plays in the background pic.twitter.com/fFqiU2shaP — miss meri (@tahani_aljamil) March 31, 2019

The edit happened after the original video clips started making the Twitter rounds last week, and honestly, even in the raw, non-jazzed up form, Hahn’s penetrating gaze fixated solely on Weisz is just as captivating and, like, relatable.

And homo Twitter is really in a tizzy about the whole thing.

tag yourself, i'm kathryn hahn's hand gripping the back of rachel weisz's chair https://t.co/ze30F0GrQk — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) March 31, 2019

kathryn hahn ........... welcome to rachel weisz nation you useless lesbian pic.twitter.com/RoqhO9Yp3s — m (@luxeweisz) March 31, 2019

THE CAROL OPENING KILLED IT. AND YES, I'M KATHRYN HAHN BUT I ALSO WANNA BE RACHEL WEISZ BECAUSE GAY RIGHTS!!! — Trixie Dumaraog (@LeonaFlorentino) April 1, 2019

Lol Kathryn Hahn is me during Disobedience and every scene with Rachel Weisz in The Favourite. https://t.co/FgAWB3Nfor — Caitlin Chang (@caitlinchang) April 1, 2019

I see Kathryn Hahn also has the @Reductress fantasy of being absolutely railed by Rachel Weisz. https://t.co/8l9vn0qnTf — Holly Kinney (@HollyKinney) April 1, 2019

I’m not panicking I accept both Kathryn Hahn and Rachel Weisz as my lords and saviour — ròn cumanta (@HarbourSeal) March 31, 2019

Rachel Weisz/Kathryn Hahn lesbian workplace romcom next, please. Get on it, Hollywood!