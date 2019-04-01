#Celebrities

Kathryn Hahn Can't Stop Staring at Rachel Weisz and Neither Can You

hahnweisz.jpg

Get it together, girl.

Rachel Kiley
By Rachel Kiley
April 01 2019 11:36 AM EDT

While it’s important not to fall into stereotypes, it’s true that there is one thing all queer women have in common — a deep, unearthly love for Rachel Weisz.

Whether you fell for her in The Favourite, discovered her in Disobedience, or, more likely, have been stanning since The Mummy, Weisz is the universal language we all speak. And actually, you really don’t even have to be queer to agree with that.

Which is undoubtedly why this amazing video of Kathryn Hahn staring in amazement at Weisz has gone viral.

The clips may be edited for dramatic effect, the score from Carol may have been added in post, but the rapt attention is real.

 

 

The edit happened after the original video clips started making the Twitter rounds last week, and honestly, even in the raw, non-jazzed up form, Hahn’s penetrating gaze fixated solely on Weisz is just as captivating and, like, relatable.

And homo Twitter is really in a tizzy about the whole thing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rachel Weisz/Kathryn Hahn lesbian workplace romcom next, please. Get on it, Hollywood!

Tags: #Celebrities, #Entertainment, #Comedy, #Viral, #Women

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

    Latest News