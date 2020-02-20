Lana Del Rey Fans Are Melting Down After Remainder of Tour Canceled

In a devastating blow to our European queer fam, Lana Del Rey has shocked her fanbase by pulling the plug on the UK and Europe dates of her Norman Fucking Rockwell tour.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a statement. “Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

CANCELLATION: It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness.



More info: https://t.co/ud5v5rW7Z3 pic.twitter.com/qVkxK8lYn3 — The O2 (@TheO2) February 20, 2020

Norman Fucking Rockwell was released in August of last year, with tour dates throughout North America in the fall and winter of 2019.

While it seems like the cancelation is fully out of the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s hands, it didn’t make the news any easier to digest for fans who were eagerly awaiting a live performance from their fave.

everyone rn (including me) who has tickets for Lana Del Rey’s cancelled Leg 2 of the Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour pic.twitter.com/9O40qYI0oL — Jacob (@jacobrdw) February 20, 2020

*lana del rey cancels her european tour due to illness*



currently me : pic.twitter.com/4GKmypBXoq — scorp (@iiirtmllaee) February 20, 2020

Me after hearing the news lana del rey cancelled the rest of her tour https://t.co/Wi1P8OemMV — kemi (@iamkemix) February 20, 2020

lana del rey cancelled her tour...... this is karma for that time when i was seven and hacked into my friends moshi monsters account and killed all her moshlings because i got into an argument with her at school — (@crystallineluke) February 20, 2020

live scenes of me finding out lana del rey cancelled her tour pic.twitter.com/DptK8ZGGyq — Stuart Smith (@stuartsmith02) February 20, 2020

Me pinning my 2020 happiness on Lana Del Rey’s tour: pic.twitter.com/RYru98uFOc — Cinnamon Morty (@its_keeks_) February 20, 2020

i put all of my positivity and happiness into the thought of seeing lana del rey next week but now she’s cancelled the tour pic.twitter.com/YU2FNnNPtC — charles (@chrwms) February 20, 2020

How fast my will to live has evaporated after seeing lana Del Rey cancelled her UK tour

pic.twitter.com/Auxx4HwaF2 — sim(@simm_88) February 20, 2020

Del Rey’s cancelation comes only days after fans rejoiced over unconfirmed rumors that she broke up with her cop boyfriend.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the dates will be rescheduled or if Lana fans on the other side of the pond will just have to wait for the next tour to catch a glimpse of the sultry crooner.