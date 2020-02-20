Scroll To Top
Lana Del Rey Fans Are Melting Down After Remainder of Tour Canceled

By Rachel Kiley
February 20 2020 1:04 PM EST

In a devastating blow to our European queer fam, Lana Del Rey has shocked her fanbase by pulling the plug on the UK and Europe dates of her Norman Fucking Rockwell tour.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a statement. “Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

Norman Fucking Rockwell was released in August of last year, with tour dates throughout North America in the fall and winter of 2019.

While it seems like the cancelation is fully out of the “Summertime Sadness” singer’s hands, it didn’t make the news any easier to digest for fans who were eagerly awaiting a live performance from their fave.

Del Rey’s cancelation comes only days after fans rejoiced over unconfirmed rumors that she broke up with her cop boyfriend.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the dates will be rescheduled or if Lana fans on the other side of the pond will just have to wait for the next tour to catch a glimpse of the sultry crooner.

