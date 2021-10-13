Jesy Nelson Tells Nicki Minaj She’s Open to Dating ‘Masculine Women'

In the livestream heard around the pop music world, Nicki Minaj and ex-Little Mix star Jesy Nelson celebrated their new single "Boyz" by stirring up some drama.

According to Female First, Minaj asked Nelson if she ever considered dating a woman during the hour-long stream. “With the way my love life’s going I’d be open to it, to be honest," Nelson responded. “My sister is gay and I’d say my sister’s the more masculine one in the group and her wife is the more feminine one…if I was dating a girl I wouldn’t want a girly girl, I’d want more masculine.”

She added that her type was “someone big" so she feels "looked after. I am a curvy girl so when the man is bigger it makes me feel cute and small.”

Nelson also complimented Minaj, saying the 38-year-old was “so sexy” on their music video set. “You’re sexy, even when I was on set with you I was like ‘Jesus Christ this woman is so sexy.’ You ooze sex appeal.”

While much of the chat was lighthearted, it took a turn when the rapper began grilling Nelson's ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock for some alleged DMs where she called Nelson a horrible person and accused her of blackfishing. Some people believe Nelson, a British woman from Essex, has been darkening her skin to be perceived as Black and make herself more adjacent to hip-hop culture.

While those conversations have been happening on social media amongst fans, those DMs from Pinnock are widely believed to be fake but Minaj went after her as if they were real. "Stop. If you want a solo career, baby girl, just say that," she said. "You don't have to attack someone else. If that's how you felt, why were you kiki'ing with her and being in the videos with her for 10 years?"

The conversation is inciting Little Mix fans to take sides and igniting an avalanche of international headlines around race, culture, and art. If there's one thing the "Anaconda" rapper is good for, it's mess.

Watch the controversial livestream below: