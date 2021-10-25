Kristen Stewart Says She’s Only Made 5 Good Movies & Fans Are Fighting

Kristen Stewart his incited some in-fighting between fans when she said in a recent interview that she's only done a handful of good movies.

In a conversation with Indiewire, the out actor said that choosing roles can be a "total crapshoot" and added that she's "probably made five really good films out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work.'"

The comments are obviously just Stewart's opinion, but now fans are arguing which movies the 31-year-old is talking about on Twitter. Many believe one of them is definitely Zathura, while one fan just posted a photo of all five Twilight movies.

As long as Stewart acknowledges the brilliance of Happiest Season, we're happy. In the interview, she cites two of them as Olivier Assayas' films Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria, which made Stewart the first American actor to win a Cesar, the French equivalent of an Academy Award.