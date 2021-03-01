Taylor Swift Perfectly Dragged a Netflix Show's Boring, Sexist Joke

After Ginny & Georgia's slut-shaming joke about Taylor fell flat, the internet is rightfully coming to the singer and LGBTQ+ ally's defense.

It may be 2021, but apparently, some people are still living in the dark ages and think it's cool to make jokes about the number of people a woman has had relationships with. Case in point, an outdated and downright lazy attempt at humor from one of Netflix's original series Ginny & Georgia at the expense of singer-songwriter and passionate LGBTQ+ ally Taylor Swift.

"What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," reads a cringe-y AF line from an episode of the show, which started streaming in late February and follows the story of a 15-year-old, biracial high schooler named Ginny who moves to a fictional New England town with her single mother Georgia to start a new life.

This kind of slut-shamey humor that is often aimed at celebrity women (and hardly, if ever, at men) who publicly date is particularly ironic, especially since in the trailer for Ginny & Georgia, the Georgia character literally points out that "We live in a man's world and it is exhausting to exist in a world where you matter less."

We all thought we could finally leave these double standards back in the past where they belong, but apparently, the writers of Ginny & Georgia didn't get the memo, and Taylor herself was quick to call it out.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Taylor took to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the lame, unfunny line from the series. "How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

As sad as it is to still see weird double standards and jabs made at women, a ton of people were quick to see through Ginny & Georgia's BS and rightfully came to Taylor's defense.

Maybe one day we'll be able to know peace. Unfortunately, today just isn't one of those days.