Taylor Swift Is Hopeful for the Future of the Equality Act

The music legend and proud ally celebrated the passing of the comprehensive LGBTQ+ civil rights bill in the House of Representatives.

Once again, pop queen and music legend Taylor Swift isn't afraid to show off how much of a proud LGBTQ+ ally she is!

After the U.S. House of Representatives passed the much talked about Equality Act yesterday (a comprehensive LGBTQ+ civil rights bill that seeks to ban anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in many aspects of life nationwide), the "betty" singer took to Twitter to celebrate the historic occasion and express her hopefulness for the future now that the bill is heading for a vote in the Senate!

"YES!!!" Taylor wrote, literally saying gay rights. "Fingers crossed and praying that the Senate will see trans and LGBTQ+ rights as basic human rights."

This isn't the first time the Grammy winner has championed the Equality Act in recent years!

Back in 2019 while opening the show for the MTV Music Video Awards, Taylor closed her rainbow-filled, queer-inclusive, show-stopping performance of her tracks "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lover" literally with the words EQUALITY ACT bursting onto the screen in huge yellow letters.

That same year during Pride Month, she also posted an open letter to Lamar Alexander (the Republican senator of Taylor's home state Tennessee at the time) urging him to support the much-needed LGBTQ+ rights bill.

While the Equality Act still needs to make its way through a vote in the Senate for it to pass (our sister publication The Advocate points out that the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote), we're definitely joining Taylor in her optimism for the future of LGBTQ+ rights around the country!