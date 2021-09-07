Zendaya: 'True Feminism Must Include Trans Women'

Ahead of the release of her upcoming sure-to-be-blockbuster films Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as the second season of her Emmy-award-winning HBO series Euphoria, Vogue UK sat down with bonafide superstar Zendaya.

The 25-year-old opened up about her career, dating life, declining her first kiss on Disney's Shake It Up, and even if she wants kids of her own.

"I’ve never been like, ‘I want to do this at this time, then from this age, I want to do this,’" she shared on the latter, but "one day I’ll have a family, but I’m not trying to put a number on it, it’ll happen if it’s meant to happen."

For Zendaya, this is correlated to "true feminism," which she says must be intersectional and encompass “women that look like you, women who don’t look like you, women whose experiences are different than you. That means black women, that means trans women, that means all women.”

Preach!

Zendaya is an outspoken ally for LGBTQ+ rights and won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in Euphoria as Rue, a queer high schooler struggling with addiction.