Raven-Symoné Suggests 'Don't Say Straight' Bill to Make Things 'Equal'

Raven-Symoné is opening up more about her feelings on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and she isn’t holding back.

The Cheetah Girls star stopped by Today to chat about her marriage and life through the pandemic, and the conversation eventually turned to her LGBTQ+ activism.

The cast and crew of Raven’s Home, which currently airs on the Disney Channel, recently staged a walkout in protest of Disney’s failure to appropriately condemn or fight the bill before it passed, as well as CEO Bob Chapek’s abysmal response to the backlash.

“I’m a part of the LGBTQ+ community,” Raven-Symoné told the Today hosts. “We have a lot of diversity on our set as well.”

From there, her concern turned towards those in Florida directly impacted by this bill, which will prohibit teachers of young children from acknowledging that some families include same-sex parents, or queer siblings, or being inclusive in other simple ways.

“I’m going to say this, and this is my thing — if there’s a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, there should be a ‘Don’t Say Straight’ bill,” she said. “Because it’s not fair and there are multiple kinds of humans in this world, and you are ruining the psyche, the confidence of so many young children because you are discrediting their parents, the people they love, the people that raise them, the people that teach them the manners when they walk into that school room.

“So if you’re not going to honor their family, your family shouldn’t be honored either. So let’s just make it even-slash-equal, maybe.”