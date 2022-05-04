Scroll To Top
#Celebrities

Just a Video of Jane Fonda Saying ‘Gay Rights’ Over and Over Again

She's right to say it!

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
May 04 2022 1:47 PM EDT

The seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie premiered last week on Netflix and the press tour is still going strong! 

The latest video from Netflix's LGBTQ+ vertical Most is just a fifteen-second clip of star Jane Fonda repeating "Gay rights!" with varying inflections.

That's literally it, we don't have much else to say about it. 

The outspoken LGBTQ+ ally stars alongside out icon Lily Tomlin in the Netflix series as two strained acquaintances who learn to rely on each other when both of their husbands reveal their decades-long friendship was actually a romance.

The final season of Grace and Frankie is available to stream now on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

