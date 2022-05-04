Just a Video of Jane Fonda Saying ‘Gay Rights’ Over and Over Again

She's right to say it!

The seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie premiered last week on Netflix and the press tour is still going strong!

The latest video from Netflix's LGBTQ+ vertical Most is just a fifteen-second clip of star Jane Fonda repeating "Gay rights!" with varying inflections.

That's literally it, we don't have much else to say about it.

The outspoken LGBTQ+ ally stars alongside out icon Lily Tomlin in the Netflix series as two strained acquaintances who learn to rely on each other when both of their husbands reveal their decades-long friendship was actually a romance.

The final season of Grace and Frankie is available to stream now on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: