Disney writer dishes on the REAL reason the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot got the ax — prepare to be angry

A writer is spilling the tea on why Disney gave a Lizzie McGuire reboot the ax, and the answer may infuriate you.

Back in 2019, Disney teased that they were reviving the beloved Hilary Duff show, but then pulled the rug out from under fans’ feet when they canceled the project in 2020.

Now, writer Jonathan Hurwitz, who was working on the planned reboot, has created a four-part series on TikTok dishing on how they planned to make a “show about a 30-year-old woman doing things that 30-year-old women do,” including adding a queer character and *gasp* consensual premarital sex.

The first episode would have found Lizzie working as an interior designer and living in New York with a gay roommate who Hurwitz said was “loosely based” on him. Disney is known for removing queer scenes from Pixar movies and moving the gay-centric show Love, Victor to Hulu because it wasn't "family friendly" enough.

In this premiere episode, Lizzie finds out that her chef boyfriend has been cheating on her with her best friend, which prompts her to move back to her childhood home, where she is reunited with the animated version of Lizzie from the original show, Deadline reports.