'Black Lightning' creator Jenny Blake Isabella comes out as transgender at 73

Jenny Blake Isabella is proof that it is never too late to embrace being your true authentic self.

A former writer for both Marvel and DC comics Isabella is most well-known for creating the characters Black Lightning, Misty Knight and Tigra.

Over the weekend Isabella came out as transgender with a post on her social media with the meme “Keep Calm and Yes I'm Transgender". She elaborated further in the caption writing, “This is real. I'll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.”

Isabella is married to Barbara Isabella and the two share two children. While Isabella is now personally using the name Jenny Blacke, she shares that she will continue to write under both that name and her professional name Tony Isabella, and will be presenting as Tony Isabella at upcoming conventions this year.



She is also deep in her gender euphoria posting, “THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Coming out as transgender on my social media was one of the scariest things I have ever done. The love and support I was shown lifted my spirits and gave me hope. I’ll have more to say soon. For now...thank you.”

While there were, unsurprisingly, hateful responses to Isabella’s coming out on X, which have become endemic of the social media platform, but the support from fans was actually overwhelming.

Good for you and I hope that you and your family are doing well and everyone is safe and happy. — Chris B. | Cowboy Christopher (@KryptonianBlerd) February 9, 2025 "Good for you and I hope that you and your family are doing well and everyone is safe and happy."

To quote a TV show I quite like: “every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place, so thank you.“ — The Mayor of Christmas🎄🎅🏿🧛🏻‍♂️🎁 (@TinseltownMayor) February 9, 2025 "To quote a TV show I quite like: 'every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place, so thank you.'“

Congratulations and you have the support of your true fans. — Comic not Cosmic (@Comic_Geek94) February 9, 2025 "Congratulations and you have the support of your true fans."

Full support for you. Thank you for creating a hero and their family that my family could enjoy — Blaze…Laser…and Blazer (@Traenmane) February 9, 2025 "Full support for you. Thank you for creating a hero and their family that my family could enjoy."

Thank you for sharing and speaking out. It won’t be easy, but it is never too late and you have a lot of siblings out there who will support you and cheer you on as you work out how to express yourself. You’re doing this to be your best self and live with joy. — Lain Kaplan 🏳️‍🌈💜🏳️‍⚧️Black Trans Lives Matter (@LainKaplan) February 10, 2025 "Thank you for sharing and speaking out. It won’t be easy, but it is never too late and you have a lot of siblings out there who will support you and cheer you on as you work out how to express yourself. You’re doing this to be your best self and live with joy."