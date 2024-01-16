Scroll To Top
ComingOut

20 pics of out Irish Minister of State Jack Chambers that will have you feeling charmed & lucky

This politician is just too cute for words!

It's time for yet another new crush, and this one comes equipped with a sexy Irish accent!

For the first time, Irish cabinet minister Jack Chambers has publicly addressed his sexuality and come out as gay.

In a montage post on Instagram, Chambers made the announcement to his followers, stating, "As a politician it can sometimes be difficult to speak about my own personal life and that can lead to things drifting. However, it's important for me to be true to myself firstly -- and to you all in my public service role. I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay."

The Fianna Fáil politician, which is a conservative and Christian-demographic political party in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, said his family and friends gave him the courage and support to address his sexuality so openly, and that he was fortunate Ireland has made strides toward better inclusivity in recent years.

At the moment, Chambers serves as the Minister of State for Transport, Finance, plus Environment, Climate and Communications, having previously served as Minister of State for Defense.

Check out Chambers' heartfelt coming out post below, then keep scrolling for 20 other adorable pics that have made us suddenly wildly interested in Irish politics.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

