Franchesca Ramsey Opened Up About Being Bi on National Coming Out Day

The MTV Decoded host celebrated National Coming Out Day in the best way!

Franchesca Ramsey publicly opened up about being bisexual over the weekend!

Taking part in all of the online #NationalComingOutDay festivities on Sunday, the MTV Decoded host, TV writer, actress, and activist took to Twitter and talked about how even though she's always had a fluid understanding of sexuality, because she was in a long-term relationship with a man, she thought couldn't claim her own bisexuality, which is a phenomenon many bi people have struggled with in their coming-out journeys.

"I've always believed that sexuality is fluid but I fell into the trap of thinking being in a long term hetero relationship meant I had no claim to my bisexual identity which is completely untrue," Franchesca wrote.

Speaking about why she decided to proudly and publicly open up about being bi, she continued:

"That said, I didn't feel any real pressure to come out, my personal life is my personal business BUT I don't take my visibility for granted & I know how important and affirming it is to see someone like you out in the world being and loving who they are. So hi!"

Naturally, Franchesca's fans and followers were all there to cheer her on online following her tweets:

Congrats on living your truth, Franchesca!! Welcome to the fam!!