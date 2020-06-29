Nikki Blonsky Just Came Out As Gay on TikTok

The Hairspray actress posted an adorable video lipsyncing to Diana Ross!

Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky just came out as gay!

The 31-year-old Golden Globe nominee took to TikTok over the weekend to open up about her sexuality in an adorable video where she can be seen lipsyncing and dancing to Diana Ross' seminal queer anthem "I'm Coming Out."

Known mostly for her breakout role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film adaptation of the Hairspray musical, Nikki has also appeared in numerous film and TV roles that include ABC Family's Huge and NBC's Smash.

In case there was any doubt, Nikki also posted a colorful AF coming-out message on her Instagram account for the world to see.

Of course, longtime Hairspray fans were excited AF about the news of Nikki's coming out...

Congrats on living your truth, Nikki! Welcome to the fam!