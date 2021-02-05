WWE Wrestler Gabbi Tuft Just Came Out As Trans In Powerful Insta Post

World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Gabbi Tuft is publicly opening up about her gender identity!

In a powerful post on her Instagram account, the 42-year-old, California native came out as trans, saying that "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am."

"This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me," Gabbi, who The Wrap points out made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 and has appeared in various wrestling programs like WWE SmackDown, Raw, and WrestleMania, wrote. "This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do." She retired from the WWE back in 2014.

Speaking out about the decision to come out, and how supportive the people around her have been (including her wife Priscilla and their daughter), she continued:

"The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions. However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light. My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know."

Congratulations on living your truth, Gabbi! Welcome to the fam!