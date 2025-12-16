The Prince's First Love & 5 more shows to watch between Heated Rivalry episodes

Fans have been losing their minds every week when they have to wait for the newest episode of Heated Rivalry to be released, but now there is another spicy gay series that’s also going viral and being compared to the smutty hockey show.
The Prince’s First Love has been going viral since a preview of the bite-sized gay enemies-to-lovers show ended up on social media.
Made by the vertical streaming service ReelShort, which produces shows made to be viewed on a cell phone, The Prince’s First Love puts a gay — and royal — twist on the typical rom-com premise where enemies become friends before the young men eventually fall for each other.
“Lucas never expected to kiss a prince – least of all in front of the entire school,” the synopsis reads. “What began as a feud with Prince Nicholas turned into a forced friendship, and that into something far more complicated. Every glance, every brush of hands, pulls them closer… but Nicholas is torn between his royal duty and his growing feelings for the boy he once called an enemy. Neither dares to speak the truth – until the moment it can’t be hidden.”
With the promise of some spicy content — the trailer for the show includes a shot of the prince holding Lucas on a dog leash while he kneels before him — people have been comparing it to Heated Rivalry and Red, White & Royal Blue because of the royal angle.
The low-budget series has a more PG-13 feel than Heated Rivalry, which has been praised by fans for its explicit gay sex scenes, and it’s unclear how spicy it will get as the show goes along.
The series has 72 short episodes in total, with some less than 90 seconds long, but so far only nine have been released. The exact schedule for the rest of the episodes hasn’t been released yet, but you can download the ReelShort app to watch the series as episodes drop.
But once you’ve gotten caught up on The Prince’s First Love, what other steamy gay shows can you binge while you wait for the next episode of Heated Rivalry to come out?
1. Elite
Netflix
The incredibly queer Spanish-language Netflix series follows a group of teens at Las Encinas, an exclusive high school for some of Spain's richest students. The show has everything: hot actors, plenty of drama, a murder mystery, and the steamy scenes you’re craving.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Olympo
Netflix
Olympo jumped to the top of people’s watch list the moment it dropped because it features plenty of eye candy and enough spicy gay scenes to keep even Heated Rivalry fans satisfied with the spicy romance between Roque (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas (Juan Perales). A second season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the show's popularity has people thinking we’ll get more episodes sometime in 2026 or 2027.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Young Royals
Netflix
Young Royals follows the story of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), a rebellious royal, who finds himself shipped off to a strict private school after a scandal where he ends up falling for classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg). They’re chemistry is so palpable that fans have been shipping the two actors ever since.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Boots
Netflix
About a closeted gay man who goes through U.S. Marine Corps bootcamp in the early ‘90s, Boots not only told a gay story but had plenty of queer people in front of and behind the camera. The cast is also full of hot actors and doesn’t shy away from nudity and spicier scenes. Sadly, it was announced that the series won’t get a second season, but that just means you can stream all of the steamy goodness in one day!
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Interview with the Vampire
AMC
AMC’s Interview with the Vampire series gave us two perfect seasons following Lestat and Louis. Actors Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson had scorching hot chemistry and their sex scenes were full of spice, plenty of steam, and power dynamics that will make your toes curl.
Where to watch: Netflix