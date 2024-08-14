10 hump day hunks who have SERIOUSLY whet our appetites

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s hump day, which means it’s time for another roundup of men who are almost too hot to handle this week.

By this point of the work week, most (okay, all) of us are tired and ready for the weekend. You're not alone if you just need a little extra motivation to get you there.

Whether you're on a lunch break or taking up company time procrastinating, take a look through the weekly roundup of beautiful men who have given us all we need to push through.

Noah Beck See on Instagram Noah Beck as the Cosmopolitan centerfold is everything we needed to quench our thirst this week. We're hoping these shirtless pics are just the start of an upcoming trend. And the collar around his neck? Puh-leeze!!

Luke Evans See on Instagram Luke Evans is the September/October cover star for our sister publication, Out, and we think he's definitely a sexy choice. He's also celebrated summer with some shirtless pictures this week, which only proves he deserves all of our affection.

Ricky Martin See on Instagram Ricky Martin chilling on a beach vacation while he spends some time finding himself sounds like the exact kind of beach we'd love to find ourselves on. It doesn't hurt that he looks extra cuddly with his "come hither" eyes.

Noah Lyles See on Instagram Yes, Noah Lyles is straight, but so is Stephen Nedoroscik, and we love him anyway. Plus, Lyles won gold with his nails painted with a proud statement about it. We'll take the representation and allyship when and how we'll take it, and doesn't he look good in gold?

Dan Levy See on Instagram Dan Levy just celebrated another year around the sun on August 9, and damn does he make 41 (oops, sorry, we mean 21) look good!

Lance Bass See on Instagram Wait, a fantasy roleplay where Lance Bass plays Wolverine with Deadpool? While he dances to 'NSYNC? Okay, we're sold. His BTS videos of getting into character are pretty sexy, too.

Keiynan Lonsdale See on Instagram Keiynan Lonsdale's roundup of photos this week included shirtless photos, bedroom photos, and motivational quotes. We'll take all we can get to push us through this hump day.

Tan France See on Instagram It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, it's sexy to watch someone eat. Tan France proved that this week with a cute little video of him munching on some Yogurt Mint Chutney, which he graciously shared how to make.

James McAvoy Listen, we've always thought James McAvoy was sexy. Thanks to his upcoming film, Speak No Evil, he's just upped the thirst level to something almost catastrophic.