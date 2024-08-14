Scroll To Top
10 hump day hunks who have SERIOUSLY whet our appetites

Lance Bass, James McAvoy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
@lancebass/Instagram; Courtesy of Universal Pictures; Courtesy of Marvel Enertainment

Take a break and pause for a moment to quench your thirst with steamy pics of Ricky Martin, Luke, Evans, James McAvoy, and more...

@andrewjstillman

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s hump day, which means it’s time for another roundup of men who are almost too hot to handle this week.

By this point of the work week, most (okay, all) of us are tired and ready for the weekend. You're not alone if you just need a little extra motivation to get you there.

Whether you're on a lunch break or taking up company time procrastinating, take a look through the weekly roundup of beautiful men who have given us all we need to push through.

Noah Beck

Noah Beck as the Cosmopolitan centerfold is everything we needed to quench our thirst this week. We're hoping these shirtless pics are just the start of an upcoming trend. And the collar around his neck? Puh-leeze!!

Luke Evans

Luke Evans is the September/October cover star for our sister publication, Out, and we think he's definitely a sexy choice. He's also celebrated summer with some shirtless pictures this week, which only proves he deserves all of our affection.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin chilling on a beach vacation while he spends some time finding himself sounds like the exact kind of beach we'd love to find ourselves on. It doesn't hurt that he looks extra cuddly with his "come hither" eyes.

Noah Lyles

Yes, Noah Lyles is straight, but so is Stephen Nedoroscik, and we love him anyway. Plus, Lyles won gold with his nails painted with a proud statement about it. We'll take the representation and allyship when and how we'll take it, and doesn't he look good in gold?

Dan Levy

Dan Levy just celebrated another year around the sun on August 9, and damn does he make 41 (oops, sorry, we mean 21) look good!

Lance Bass

Wait, a fantasy roleplay where Lance Bass plays Wolverine with Deadpool? While he dances to 'NSYNC? Okay, we're sold. His BTS videos of getting into character are pretty sexy, too.

Keiynan Lonsdale

Keiynan Lonsdale's roundup of photos this week included shirtless photos, bedroom photos, and motivational quotes. We'll take all we can get to push us through this hump day.

Tan France

It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, it's sexy to watch someone eat. Tan France proved that this week with a cute little video of him munching on some Yogurt Mint Chutney, which he graciously shared how to make.

James McAvoy

Listen, we've always thought James McAvoy was sexy. Thanks to his upcoming film, Speak No Evil, he's just upped the thirst level to something almost catastrophic.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Everything about the new Kraven the Hunter trailer has gotten us more excited than ever for its December release. We may have to bring a box of tissues along with us to this one, but not because we're afraid of crying.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

