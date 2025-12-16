Skip to content
Hudson Williams knows you love his 'slutty little back arch' and he wishes fans were more 'freaky'

Hudson Williams knows you love his 'slutty little back arch' and he wishes fans were more 'freaky'

The Heated Rivalry star says the fans aren't feral enough for him — yet.

Hudson Williams.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
December 16 2025 / 12:35 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Despite going viral for his nasty back arch, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams doesn’t think his fans are “freaky” enough yet.

Williams’ back arch has been front of mind since a photo of the moment his character Shane Hollander crawled naked across a bed to his hockey rival Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) went viral on X, where it was viewed more than 24 million times.

Now the actor is going viral again for his surprising answer to fan questions with Timid Magazine — including what he thought about his “sluttly little back arch” getting so many views.

“Yes, I’ve kept tabs on my slutty little back arch,” Williams said. “It’s actually not true, it’s not fully an arch. It’s kind of like my right leg is up, my left leg is going down flat, but the ass shot is there none the less, and I’m very proud.”

He even admitted his family knows about his back arch’s popularity, “It’s my proudest achievement. My dad loves it.”

Fans may not be able to stop talking about his back arch — his back dimples also went viral after episode 4 aired last week — but Williams doesn’t think people have gotten “freaky” enough yet. He clearly hasn’t seen the posts about Shane being an omega.

“I love you, you guys are very nice,” he said, “but you’re not that freaky yet, and I thought you guys would be — I thought you’d level up, but you’re still so docile, and you know, like you haven’t went through puberty yet or something. But you guys just need to step it up.”

Well, now you have your mission, should you choose to accept it!

