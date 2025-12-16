Hudson Williams knows you love his 'slutty little back arch' and he wishes fans were more 'freaky'

Despite going viral for his nasty back arch, Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams doesn’t think his fans are “freaky” enough yet.

Williams’ back arch has been front of mind since a photo of the moment his character Shane Hollander crawled naked across a bed to his hockey rival Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) went viral on X, where it was viewed more than 24 million times.

Now the actor is going viral again for his surprising answer to fan questions with Timid Magazine — including what he thought about his “sluttly little back arch” getting so many views.

“Yes, I’ve kept tabs on my slutty little back arch,” Williams said. “It’s actually not true, it’s not fully an arch. It’s kind of like my right leg is up, my left leg is going down flat, but the ass shot is there none the less, and I’m very proud.” He even admitted his family knows about his back arch’s popularity, “It’s my proudest achievement. My dad loves it.”