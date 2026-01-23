Meet the queer couples competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics

The drama of the Olympics comes from underdogs blowing their competitors out of the water, rival countries battling it out, and close calls that have everyone biting their nails.
But we also get an injection of drama and heartwarming stories from the athletes' personal lives — including queer ones who are dating a fellow Olympian.
The last summer Olympics were full of queer couples, and the Winter Games are going to be no different. So far, we have four sapphic couples competing on the world stage, and whether they are fierce rivals, teammates, or competing in different sports altogether, they’ll be cheering each other on. And so will we!
Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey
Hockey power couple Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey are headed to the Olympics together. Not only are they teammates and line mates on the Montreal Victoire, but they’ll be competing side by side for Team Canada. MPP is a three-time gold medal winner who got the nickname “Captain Clutch” for scoring the game-winning goal in all three final games. Stacey will be making her third Olympic appearance after taking home silver in 2018 and gold in 2022. The pair started dating in 2027 and got married in September 2024.
Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira
Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira are both competing in skeleton — a single-person bobsleigh event — but while they may be a couple, they’ll be competing for different countries. Meylemans, who will be competing for Belgium and Silveira, who will be representing Brazil, were dating during the Winter Olympics in 2022, but they finally got married in January 2025.
Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen
Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen will be living out their own lesbian version of Heated Rivalry when they compete on opposing hockey teams in the Olympics. The two pro hockey stars are currently engaged to be married, even though they compete on rival teams in the PWHL, with Kjellbin playing for the Toronto Scepters, and Savolainen competing for the Ottawa Charge. But they aren’t just rivals at home, they are also going to be playing for opposing countries at the Olympics. Savolainen, a two-time bronze medal winner, is on Team Finland, while Kjellbin will be making her Olympic debut for Sweden.
Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe
While both Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe are both competing for Team USA, they both play different sports. Knight is headed to her fifth Olympic Games as part of the U.S women’s hockey team, and Bowe will be competing in speed skating at her fourth Olympics. The two connected at the Olympics many times over the years, but it wasn’t until they started taking walks together while under strict COVID isolation protocols that love bloomed.