Timothée Chalamet used his real butt during hours-long spanking scene

If you were on the fence about buying a ticket to see Marty Supreme in theaters, we have a brand new reason it will be worth the price of admission: Timothée Chalamet’s derrière.

While some actors choose to use prosthetics or body doubles to film nude or intimate scenes, Chalamet decided to decline using a butt double during a scene where he was being spanked.

Before you start thinking Marty Supreme is a kinky film, the scene involves entrepreneur Milton Rockwell (played by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary) offering table tennis champ Marty Mauser (Chalamet) the opportunity to play in the upcoming World Championships if he agrees to be spanked with a paddle in front of a room full of people.

But in a new interview with Variety, O’Leary revealed that Chalamet refused to use a body double for the pivotal scene.

“When it came time to whack him, there was a stunt ass. There was a double,” O’Leary said. “[Chalamet] wouldn’t do it. He said he’ll do it himself. He didn’t want some other ass immortalized.”

Despite it being Chalamet’s real backside, the shoot wasn’t easy. To soften the blow, O’Leary was supposed to use a fake paddle, but the prop broke on the first whack, and he had to swap it out for a real one. Then, the scene went on for hours because director Josh Safdie demanded they do 40 takes that lasted until 4 a.m.

“Josh was saying, ‘You’ve got to wind up harder,'” O’Leary recalled. “I was really whacking him.”