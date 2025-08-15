Bad Bunny breaks the internet for 'dwerking' & gay fans are drooling

The chat started with Windey opening up about people questioning her gayness when she first came out, after rising to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor.

“That was a question I kind of got in the beginning, they’re like, ‘Do you feel gay enough?’ I’m like, I’m fully having sex with a girl, what do you mean? I’m pretty gay,” Windey joked.

“You’re like, I’m literally eating box. You’re questioning whether I’m gay enough, this sucks,” Rapp commiserated.

"Literally. Like I'm scissoring, fully," Windey said, bringing up her marriage to comedian Robby Hoffman . "I earned it, it's not just a front, I married it." Rapp chimed in, "This is real. We're real-life scissoring in this bitch." Windey then asked the question on everyone's mind and one she asks many of her guests, "Do you scissor?" "Love scissoring," the "Leave Me Alone" singer admitted. "Because some people are like noooo, no, no, no, and like are we dense? Of course!" Windey said that Hoffman isn't into scissoring, but she loves it, "I'm always begging to scissor." Unlike Hoffman, Rapp agreed that scissoring is amazing. She even defended the infamous lesbian sex act when she was on the TikTok show Gaydar. "Of course, it's so fun," she said. "Also, just the thought of being like, 'Oh no, we're scissoring.' It's so sick, it's so cool. Like wait, not us scissoring, it's kind of cute." Windey agreed, "Like I want to bump and grind. It feels animalistic, it feels primal. It just feels like sex." Not one to shy away from personal questions about sex, Windey asked the 25-year-old singer if she uses a strap-on. "Yes, it's a necessity, dick me down," Rapp proudly declared.

When Windey asked if Rapp if she or her girlfriend Towa Bird liked to top when strapping, Rapp, who has admitted to being a pillow princess in the past, said she thinks she more of a switch than she actually is. "My current girlfriend, she'll like out masc me every time. Not that you have to be masc to use a strap," she said. Rapp then mentioned wearing a strap-on in a photo with friends at a gay club, and her love of colorful dildos. "Like it's silicone and it's purple and pink. Like this shit is fun. This is games. We need to be sucking strap in the club more," Rapp said. "Robby and I do like the flesh colored ones. Have you ever seen them? We love them," Windey admitted. At first, Rapp doesn't believe, "The ones that actually look like skin?"