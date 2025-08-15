Bad Bunny breaks the internet for 'dwerking' & gay fans are drooling

Skip to content
Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
By Ricky CornishAugust 15 2025 / 1:28 PM
Once again, Bad Bunny delivers.

The sexy Puerto Rican singer has gone viral many times for his steamy underwear campaigns and raunchy photos online, but his latest dance moves are now setting social media on fire.

During a recent concert, the Grammy winner started dancing in a provocative new way that has fans going feral online. The new trend is called dwerking, which basically has men hip thrusting and showing off their bulges to a very danceable beat.

Bunny's dwerking skills have racked up millions of views on social media, so check out some of the best reactions below.

