François Arnaud flexes his sexy muscles in steamy new pic

The handsome actor is showing off his impressive physique in a new film.

Francois Arnaud attends The Hollywood Reporter x The Macallan Event at The Macallan Villa.

Olivia Wong/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishFebruary 11 2026 / 12:50 PM
Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

François Arnaud is giving fans what they want!

Following the mainstream success from season one of Heated Rivalry, the leading men of the hit series are living their best lives as they travel the world, appear at award shows, and pose in sexy new photoshoots.

Arnaud's latest project is already getting attention for a sexy pic posted to social media. The handsome actor is starring in a new thriller titled Someone's Daughter and a shirtless photo from the film is quickly going viral. Check out the highlights below!

actor

