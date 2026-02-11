François Arnaud flexes his sexy muscles in steamy new pic

“Benito, brother, seeing you win three Grammy Awards, one of them for album of the year with a production entirely in Spanish, touched me deeply,” Martin wrote in a letter published in Spanish in the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día . “Not only as an artist, but as a Puerto Rican who has walked stages around the world carrying his language, his accent, and his story.”

Martin commended Bad Bunny for winning three Grammys, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, without “erasing your roots,” and by staying true to his heritage.

“I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from,” Martin continued. “I know how heavy it is, what it costs, and what is sacrificed when you decide not to change because others ask you to. That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory,” he added. “You won without changing the color of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico.”

The “Livin' La Vida Loca” singer went on to praise Bad Bunny for denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts by saying, in part, “we’re not savage, we’re not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans,” in his acceptance speech.