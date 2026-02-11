François Arnaud flexes his sexy muscles in steamy new pic

François Arnaud is giving fans what they want!
Following the mainstream success from season one of Heated Rivalry, the leading men of the hit series are living their best lives as they travel the world, appear at award shows, and pose in sexy new photoshoots.
Arnaud's latest project is already getting attention for a sexy pic posted to social media. The handsome actor is starring in a new thriller titled Someone's Daughter and a shirtless photo from the film is quickly going viral. Check out the highlights below!
Read More: Meet Louis Levanti — the sexy gay influencer rocking a Speedo