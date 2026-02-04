13 steamy pics of sexy gay Olympian Filip Taschler

Hunky ice skater Filip Taschler is spinning his way into our hearts!
Filip Taschler is a Czech ice dancer who is headed to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics with dance partner, Natálie Taschlerová, who also happens to be his equally stunning sister.
Good looks must run in the family!
The siblings will be representing the Czech Republic for the second time after scoring a spot on the national team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Taschler and Taschlerová used to fight as kids, but they bonded when they started competing together and dancing to songs from Enrique Iglesias, Donna Summers, and Jennifer Lopez. “We are working so hard on this relationship,” Taschler said. “Our relationship is better since we started skating together. When we were younger, we fought like small kids, but now we are adults. We respect each other."
Taschler will impress audiences with his skills on the ice when he’s vying for a gold medal at the Winter Games, but he’s also likely to catch everyone’s eye with his smoldering good looks.
The 26-year-old ice dancer is part of a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ athletes who are headed to the 2026 Olympics. Along with the other 43 queer Olympians, Taschler is sure to make both Team Czech Republican and his fellow queer competitors proud.