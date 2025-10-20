Zane Phillips reacts to Mid-Century Modern getting canceled (exclusive)

Zane Phillips is living his best life!
After breaking the internet earlier this year for his steamy scenes on Mid-Century Modern with Matt Bomer, the handsome actor is giving his fans what they want by posting plenty of sexy photoshoots on his Instagram.
While attending the celebration for National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, Phillips opened up on his steamy photos and encouraged everyone to love the skin they're in.
"Every once in a while, you just gotta celebrate! Celebrate the fact that we're never going to be this young again. I want to be able to tell my grandkids I was hot! That's the hope," Phillips tells PRIDE.
Besides his incredible looks, Phillips' charming personality and undeniable talent is keeping him booked and busy in Hollywood. He recently starred as the lead in the queer erotic thriller Strangers on a Beach over the summer and he secured a guest role in the final season of The Comeback.
Although he's got plenty of exciting projects to look forward to, Phillips shared his disappointment with the fans that Mid-Century Modern won't be returning to Hulu for a second season.
"What an incredible team we had for that. I don't take anything for granted. We're never promised anything in this industry. You just have to take it as you will. I'm really glad I got to work with those guys. If I can just laugh every day at work, then I'm a happy man."
Fans can follow Zane Phillips on Instagram here. To see the full interview from The Abbey Food & Bar, check out the video at the top of the page.