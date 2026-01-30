14 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in February 2026 & where to watch them

Winter is here, but we have plenty of hot new queer content to keep us warm!
This month sees the return of some faves and premieres of movies and TV shows we’ve been highly anticipating, including Pillion, Whistle, The ‘Burbs, and the second half of Bridgerton Season 4.
Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be watching all month long — and where you can watch it, too.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
The Morrigan - February 3
An archaeologist travels to Ireland to uncover a long-dead tomb. A threat is released and she will have to fight to keep her teenage daughter from falling under the control of The Morrigan, a vengeful Pagan War Goddess.
Where to watch: On VOD
The Muppet Show Special - February 4
Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!
Where to watch: ABC
The Moment - February 6
A rising pop sensation (Charli XCX) navigates fame and industry pressures while preparing for her arena tour debut, revealing the transformation of underground culture into mainstream success.
Where to watch: In theaters
Pillion - February 6
Follows Colin (Melling), a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is until Ray (Skarsgård), the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, takes him on as his submissive.
Where to watch: In theaters
Whistle - February 6
A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.
Where to watch: In theaters
Twisted - February 6
Two millennials profit by leasing New York City apartments they do not own to unsuspecting renters. Their scheme collapses when an actual owner with a hidden agenda intervenes and turns the situation against them.
Where to watch: On VOD
Jimpa - February 6
Hannah (Olivia Colman) travels to vibrant Amsterdam with her teen, Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde), to reconnect with her politically-engaged, gay father—affectionately known as “Jimpa” (John Lithgow). Frances is besotted with Jimpa and announces they wish to stay with him for a year – to Hannah’s apprehension. Jimpa is fiercely independent, so it is a shock when his declining health is revealed, upending Frances' plans and bringing Hannah’s sister in from the UK. As the siblings negotiate what happens next, Hannah must confront her past and the stories she has told about her family. With warmth, humour and joy, JIMPA reminds us that, in every family, there are stories that don't add up.
Where to watch: In Theaters
The ‘Burbs - February 8
Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.
Where to watch: NBC
Wuthering Heights - February 13
A bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s “WUTHERING HEIGHTS” stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.
Where to watch - In theaters
This is Not a Test - February 20
Sloane and a small group of her classmates take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.
Where to watch: In theaters
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter - February 24
Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 2) - February 26

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Where to watch: Netflix
Where to watch: Netflix
Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 2) - February 26
The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.
Where to watch: Netflix
Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters (Season 2) - February 27
Titan X has awakened. Based on the Monsterverse from Legendary, this dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Scream 7 - Febrary 27
When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.
Where to watch: In theaters