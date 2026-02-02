Mercury is in retrograde this month, but that doesn’t mean what you think it does

If you’ve heard of Mercury retrograde, it was probably accompanied by warnings: don’t sign anything, don’t travel, and expect your laptop to break down at the worst possible moment.

There’s a tiny kernel of truth in that, but it’s not the entire picture.

Far from being a cosmic punishment, Mercury retrograde is a routine three-week-long cycle that happens three times a year. When you understand how it works, it’s far less chaotic than TikTok makes it seem.

Let’s break down what Mercury retrograde is really about, what gets overhyped, and how you can use it for your benefit.

What Exactly Is Mercury Retrograde? When we say that Mercury is retrograde, we mean that, from our vantage point here on Earth, it appears to move backwards. Although it’s an optical illusion — much like how a car on the highway can appear to move backward as you pass it — it has a symbolic meaning in astrology. And by the way, all planets retrograde. You just hear more about Mercury retrograde because it happens more often and because Mercury relates to the parts of life we notice every day, like communication, schedules, and technology.

Mercury Retrograde Doesn’t Start All at Once The first Mercury retrograde of 2026 starts February 26th (late night on the 25th in some time zones), but the story begins earlier. On February 11th, the “pre-retrograde shadow” starts. Think of the pre-retrograde shadow as a book’s prologue. This is when Mercury travels through the part of the sky it will retrace during its retrograde. Often, issues that show up during this window pop back up for review or refinement during the actual retrograde. Here’s an important detail: the three days before the retrograde begins are especially volatile.

The Retrograde Itself: February 26th to March 20th Mercury relates to communication, planning, information, appliances, cars, travel, and logistics. So, when it’s retrograde, its “things” (schedules, contracts, conversations, technology, transportation) are more likely to glitch or go awry: apps are down, planes get grounded, and your co-worker accidentally sends a confidential email to all employees. This is also why Mercury retrograde isn’t the best time to: Rush into binding agreements

Make important verbal commitments under pressure

Buy appliances, cars, or electronics

But there’s a positive side to Mercury retrograde as well. We get a “time out” to go back and fix things before we move forward again. In that sense, Mercury retrograde is an excellent time to: • Revise, edit, and rework • Reconnect with people, old ideas, or old conversations • Catch errors before they become bigger problems • Slow down decision-making Of course, sometimes life happens, and you can’t wait until Mercury’s retrograde is over. If you need to sign something, ask plenty of questions and leave room for flexibility. If you need to buy electronics, make sure you register the product and ask about returns and refunds.

What Mercury Retrograde Is Not PeopleImages/Shutterstock You know that restaurant on your FYP that everyone raved about, but when you finally went, you didn’t understand what all the hype was about? The same thing happens with astrology and social media. Although people who want clicks and views will talk about Mercury retrograde as if it were the most dramatic thing ever, Mercury retrograde does not mean: Three weeks of total chaos

You can’t travel or make plans

Everything will fall apart The key is to remember that things may be a little more jumbled, delayed, and confusing than usual. So, prepare accordingly.

The Post-Retrograde Shadow: March 20th to April 9th Does everything return to normal the moment Mercury retrograde ends? Eh, not really. Let’s now talk about the Mercury retrograde post-shadow. On March 20th, Mercury stops ‘moving backwards’, changes directions, and then, with each passing day, picks up speed. Until April 9th, it will move through the part of the sky it visited during its retrograde. Think of this as the integration phase. Conversations that were delayed or stuck during the retrograde now move forward. Loose ends get tied up. The reworks and edits made during the retrograde go through, and you can now go to the next phase of a project. You don’t have to wait until April 9th to resume your life. But it’s wise to give Mercury about five days after it finishes its retrograde to regain momentum.

So, What Should You Do During Mercury Retrograde? Sure, it’s not the best time to lease a car or buy a laptop or sign a major contract, but February 26th to March 20th is an excellent time to: • Review existing contracts, resumes, budgets, and plans • Revisit conversations that felt unfinished • Clean up digital clutter (files, inboxes, passwords, subscriptions) • Make amends (Mercury retrograde favors honesty and repair in relationships) • Ask questions and take time to think before moving forward with something