Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy sends a urine-soaked 'F**k ICE' message to DHS

Gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is opposing ICE’s violent mass deportation efforts by giving the snow a golden shower.
Kenworthy may be in Italy to compete for Team Great Britain in the Winter Olympics, but that isn’t stopping him from making his voice heard in an effective, if juvenile way.
The 34-year-old Olympian’s provocative message? “Fuck ICE.”
But it was the way he got that message across that raised eyebrows. Kenworthy posted a photo on Instagram showing that he had pissed the message into clean white snow.
It’s unclear how he made the message because the Comic Sans-like handwriting (pee writing?) seems too perfect, but you can’t ignore his message.
The statement was loud and clear, but Kenworthy wasn’t just critical of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he also encouraged people to contact their representatives to demand that the Trump administration’s violent mass deportation efforts stop.
“You can call your Senator at (202) 224-3121 to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations,” he wrote in the caption, where he also provided a sample script for people to use.
Later, Kenworthy followed up his anti-ICE message when he posted a photo dump with the message, “My last post was pee, so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child.”
This isn’t the first time Kenworthy has spoken out about ICE. In an interview with Manthropology he answered a question about what it takes to be a good man by saying, “just f*ck ICE so hard right now.”