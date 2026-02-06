Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy sends a urine-soaked 'F**k ICE' message to DHS

Gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is opposing ICE’s violent mass deportation efforts by giving the snow a golden shower.

Kenworthy may be in Italy to compete for Team Great Britain in the Winter Olympics, but that isn’t stopping him from making his voice heard in an effective, if juvenile way.

The 34-year-old Olympian’s provocative message? “Fuck ICE.”

But it was the way he got that message across that raised eyebrows. Kenworthy posted a photo on Instagram showing that he had pissed the message into clean white snow.