Melinda Verga gets real about debt, healing, and what she's conquering next

Drag star Melinda Verga is always outspoken and real, and that’s what makes her so iconic.

She first burst onto the Drag Race scene in season four of Canada’s Drag Race, where her raw emotions and Vivienne Westwood–inspired dress created arguably the most memorable moment in that series’ history.

Naturally, when she was announced as a cast member of the latest season of Drag Race UK vs The World, fans were thrilled at the prospect of seeing her on our screens.

Sadly, in episode two, she became the first eliminated queen this season — but not before she gave us plenty to remember why we fell in love with her the first time around, including a very steamy explanation of the meaning behind her drag name.

PRIDE caught up with Melinda, who opened up about her challenges post-filming, her steamy alt account, and her big — and ahem, traitorous — plans for the future.

Melinda Verga World of Wonder PRIDE: You're such an incredible queen, and I was so excited to have you back on my screen, and the fans agree. How did it make you feel to see that kind of response to you coming back? MELINDA VERGA: I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. I actually had an awful 2025, and this show was what kind of set the tone for me. So all of 2025, I spent just kind of licking my wounds and just suffering in silence, because this is not something I wanted to broadcast on social media or make it obvious in my performances or shows. Towards the end of 2025, with [the cast] being announced in early January, I really made a conscious effort to let the healing process begin. So now that this is all coming out, and I'm seeing the response online, I'm gagged that everything is backfiring in a good way. I'm just so grateful that this is happening the way it's happening right now. I said last year to my nearest and dearest, knowing what I know, I wouldn't have done it, but everyone was like, ‘Now you're feeling that way, and that's okay. That's understandable, but you don't know how this is going to play out when it actually airs.’ So now, seeing how this is touching a lot of people, I am definitely just surprised in the best way possible. I think it’s really brave of you to open up and be vulnerable in this way. There's a financial burden that comes with this, and that could really screw up your life in a big way. [It’s] very, very real. And so when fans are commenting on the looks or fans are commenting on what they're living for, or not, a lot of these queens, not just myself, are in a lot of debt, so a little bit of kindness definitely would help. When it comes to the fans, it's not their job to be kind. Their job is to subscribe and be entertained. On the other hand, it's important to realize they are real people who are thousands of dollars in debt just to entertain you. So let's keep that filter in mind and be a little bit kinder.

Melinda Verga World of Wonder I agree, it wouldn't hurt for us all to just be a little kinder right now! So with UK vs the World, the game is such a strategic one. We didn't see you doing a lot of alliance building. How were you approaching the game? My main goal was to represent not just myself and my city but Canada with pride and grace. We all know what I'm capable of doing. We've all seen Canada's Drag Race season four, episode four, Melinda Verga, and while there was temptation to bring her back, when you are representing a whole country ... that's a different pressure altogether, and keep in mind that you are representing all these queens as well who would kill for this opportunity. So yes, it's important to make good TV and to be entertaining as fuck. But on the other hand… those things definitely come to mind when you are trying to conduct yourself on such a global stage. Excuse me as I pivot from that dignified answer to my next question, but in this episode, you made quite an admission. And I'm curious… Just how wrecked are the DMs this morning? [Laughter]. Listen, listen, no, no, that’s been a thing for quite some time now, I think June or July, we were feeling the need to be wanted and to be desired, so we created an alt Instagram account. So that's been a thing for quite some time, and I think a lot of people already know the meaning of my name already. I'm glad that’s now on a little bit more of an international scale. What that means for the DMs this morning is more of pride and love and how happy Canadians are with how I represented our country there. But I definitely won't be mad if more dick pics came in. You heard it, folks. I'm feeling sad. Send nudes.