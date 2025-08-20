How Clueless became the defining film for a micro-generation of queers

Clueless is a cultural touchstone. A film that is just as accessible today as it was to its audience when it first debuted in 1995. The picture turned 30 (gasp) earlier this summer, yet it still reads as largely timeless three decades on from release. The film made a lasting mark on pop culture, particularly resonating with those of us who saw it for the first time in our adolescence. The film was released at exactly the right time to imprint upon Xennials (a micro-generation including people born between roughly 1977-1983). Accordingly, many Xennials (myself included) consider Clueless the defining film of our often underrepresented generation. After all, it’s smart, well-written, funny as hell, and even features quality queer representation at a time when that was anything but common.
Why does the film mean so much to Xennials?
Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Stacey Dash in 'Clueless'
Paramount Pictures
Most generations have multiple touchstone features. Reality Bites and Singles are two that really speak to the Gen X experience, while Mean Girls and Superbad are both widely considered quintessential pictures for Millennials. Xennials, however, are caught between the two, with pieces of our identity firmly rooted in each generation. As such, there aren't a lot of signature movies that we can claim as our own. What’s meaningful about Clueless is that it captures the adolescent experience from the perspective of characters who don’t neatly fit into either the Gen X or Millennial classifications.
To put it into perspective, terminology for the Xennial generation didn’t even exist on paper until Sarah Stankorb wisely coined the term in a 2014 Good Magazine article. Existing in limbo means that Xennials have often felt invisible, a sensation to which many queer folks can also relate. So, it feels special and sacred that Clueless most closely belongs to our generation.
Now, to be completely fair, Clueless belongs to everyone who loves the film, not just to us. Yet it still feels significant that the core characters in the picture were born in or around 1980, meaning that the film is most accurately categorized as a Xennial film — and what a film it is!”
Clueless gets just about everything right. The film is hilarious in its depictions of Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a well-meaning teen trying to play matchmaker, and ultimately finding love for herself in the process. The comedy lands; the wardrobe and hairstyles are iconic; the performances and casting are nothing short of perfection; and the pacing and editing are impeccable. I’d be hard-pressed to find a flaw within. Not only that, it stands out as a landmark of queer representation.
As any queer person who endured the era likely remembers, the ‘90s weren’t an easy time for LGBTQ+ folks. The legalization of gay marriage was years away, and there was still quite a bit of misinformation and panic about the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Not only that, it was considered taboo to feature a queer character in mainstream media, let alone a queer character who had an identity outside of their sexual orientation.
Clueless is a landmark of quality queer representation
Justin Walker in 'Clueless'
Paramount Pictures
Fortunately, Amy Heckerling is a trailblazer and an ally. She tackled heavy themes (including abortion) with her breakout feature, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and it wound up resonating as one of the defining teen films of the ‘80s. The following decade, she repeated the process with Clueless, this time finding a way to touch on a series of new themes, including the queer experience. She does so with nuance and unwavering positivity. Perhaps not surprisingly, the end result stands as her second decade-defining teen film. Bravo.
Even though quality queer representation was exceedingly rare in the mid-1990s, Heckerling found a respectful and inclusive way to feature a gay character in Clueless. She scripts Christian (Justin Walker), who initially presents as Cher’s would-be love interest, as a gay man who is so much more than a caricature. Sure, he likes to shop and he’s a sharp dresser, has a passion for art, and an even deeper appreciation for Tony Curtis films, but there is so much more to him than that. Let us never forget that Christian nearly comes to blows with the creeps who dangle Cher’s makeover-project-turned-gal-pal, Tai (Brittany Murphy), over the railing at the mall. He’s multifaceted, far more so than the average queer character in a ‘90s teen comedy who more often than not was included strictly for comedic purpose or as an object of derision.
Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless'
Paramount Pictures
Even more impressively, Christian never has to have the requisite coming-out conversation with Cher. There’s no dramatic sequence where he opens up about his internal struggle and worries that she will feel differently about him after learning “his secret.” Moreover, Christian is never painted in a negative light regarding his sexuality. Though Cher’s best friend’s boyfriend, Murray (Donald Faison), uses a couple of off-color terms to describe Christian, that has never read as spiteful to me. Murray is a 16-year-old straight teenager in the ‘90s. I was actually pleasantly surprised that he didn’t say far worse. Not to mention, the fact that Cher accepts that Christian is no longer a viable love interest and remains friends with him, and the film just moves on speaks volumes. Heckerling normalizes his queer identity like it is the most innocuous thing on earth. Groundbreaking representation, indeed.
All things considered, Clueless remains a standout teen film of the ‘90s. A portrait of teen culture that has barely aged a day in 30 years. It’s been embraced by many as the defining film of the Xennial generation, not to mention, it also features the kind of quality queer representation that has only more recently become commonplace.
