Adult star Joey Mills explores his kinks in new show with Fantasia Royale Gaga (exclusive)

Who says twinks can't be kinky?

America's favorite twink, Joey Mills, is teaming up with drag icon Fantasia Royale Gaga on a brand new show that is sure to entertain nearly every type of fan.

People know and love Mills for his steamy content as one of the world's top adult entertainers, while Gaga has entertained audiences around the world for her jaw-dropping drag numbers and appearances on reality TV including The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.

Now, the two are coming together in a brand-new home renovation series (yes, you read that correctly) titled DIY Dungeon (from the producers of For the Love of DILFs, Slag Wars, and Willam's Dark Room Duel). The campy new show features the dynamic duo as they transform Mills' actual basement into a sex dungeon.

As a professional dominatrix who recently moved from Miami to Las Vegas, Gaga is the perfect mentor to introduce Mills to kinky practices that he’ll be able to put to use whenever he feels like venturing downstairs in his very own house.

Together, Mills and Gaga will explore their naughty sides and even butt heads as they create a space designed to fulfill every kinky person’s fantasies!

The show also features his mother and stepfather (a construction contractor), who are supportive of Joey, even though they’re quick to tease the 27-year-old adult star's looming “twink death.”

This duo brings plenty of heart and a whole lot of laughter to the charming and, ahem, educational new series. Each week, the show will also offer viewers tips and tricks on creating their own dungeon, content creation, and how to use toys and lubes to spice things up in the bedroom.

Dying to see more? PRIDE can exclusively reveal the trailer below! DIY Dungeon premieres Tuesday, January 27, on OUTtv.