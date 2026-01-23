Cyd Zeigler, the reporter who exposed straight male hockey podcaster Dan Powers for praising Heated Rivalry on air and trashing the gay romance in private, is facing extreme backlash.

Dan and Chris Powers, brothers and co-hosts of the popular hockey podcast Empty Netters, went viral after they started reacting to episodes of Heated Rivalry on their show and became the face of straight hockey bros who were loving the queer love story.

Reporter and founder of Outsports, Zeigler, published leaked text messages in an exposé yesterday that show Dan Powers was highly critical of the show in private despite stating his emphatic love for the hit show on air, and selling Heated Rivalry merch.

Fans of the podcast questioned the validity of the text messages where Powers said the “losers who made this show are cowards” and that Heated Rivalry "is trash they make because it panders, it’s provocative, and it checks inclusivity boxes.”

Powers is also quoted by Outsports as complaining in texts that the show was “making blue haired twitter happy” and that he refused to give it “the time of day” simply “out of principle.”

But Zeigler had multiple anonymous sources confirm the facts in his article and told PRIDE, “I stand by my reporting.”

After the exposé went viral online, Zeigler started receiving messages from fans lashing out in their attempts to defend the Empty Netters host.

“As journalists, people question our work all the time,” he says. “It sucks when people include hate and venom in that, and that’s what I’m getting.”

Powers has since responded to the leaked text messages in a nearly 18-minute-long video where he said the timeline put forward by Outsports is “completely false and inaccurate,” explaining that the “messages were sent over a week before we had ever watched the show and before we had ever posted a review.”

Powers claimed the text messages were “totally taken out of context” and reminded fans that he was truthful about his love for the show. “Anyone who knows me or has interacted with me will show you that what you saw and what we experienced together was just the truth,” he said. “It was so honest and authentic, I loved every second of it.”